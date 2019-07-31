Traffic on Interstate 15 from Orem into Provo is at a crawl due in part to a summer storm and a tractor-trailer crash that has closed multiple lanes of traffic.
Southbound traffic problems start near 800 North in Orem, and only worsen while approaching a crash near 400 South in Orem. I-15 is practically a parking lot through almost the Provo Center Street exit, due in large part to a tractor-trailer, which crashed and was, at one point, blocking four lanes of traffic.
The tractor-trailer crash is, as of 4 p.m., blocking only two lanes of traffic, though it is not expected to be cleared for at least another hour or so.
I-15 traffic in other parts of the valley is at typical highway speeds, outside of the construction area in Lehi, which has been prone to road and vehicle damage during rain and storms.
Those traveling southbound on I-15 during rush hour should take note of the incidents and adjust travel as needed.