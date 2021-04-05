On Sunday, officers with the Orem Police Department were called to investigate a burglary at the Taco Bell on 192 W. Center St. in Orem.
Items reportedly stolen from a car included a Michael Kors purse, several debit cards and a Costco membership card.
The victim reportedly showed officers a picture of the alleged suspect, who was wearing a long-sleeved gray shirt and black shorts.
Later that day there was a reported 911 call from the University Place Mall saying there was someone -- who matched the description of the suspect in the earlier burglary -- was allegedly burglarizing more cars. The suspect was then reportedly seen getting into a gray car and preparing to turn north onto State Street.
Officers saw the car turn out of the parking lot, and got behind the vehicle before initiating the car’s emergency equipment. The brake lights on the suspect's vehicle flashed on and a turn signal was initiated to turn west into a parking lot.
The driver -- later identified as 27-year-old Lexi Barrett of Orem -- continued through the parking lot, reportedly looking through the rearview mirror at officers. Barrett allegedly refused to stop before reaching a red light, where officers reportedly boxed her car in.
After being arrested, Barrett agreed to speak with officers. She reportedly said she had been at the mall, JC Penny, and her house before being pulled over.
When asked about being at a Taco Bell during the day, Barrett reportedly said no. When officers allegedly found the debit cards that were stolen from the Taco Bell on the passenger seat in plain sight, Barrett reportedly said, “I don’t know what you’re talking about.”
According to the probable cause statement, the witness who saw the burglaries at the mall was able to identify Barrett as the person she allegedly saw breaking into cars.
While speaking with other victims at the mall, the Michael Kors backpack that was allegedly stolen from the car at Taco Bell was found inside one of the vehicles that were burglarized.
The gray car Barrett was driving also was not registered under her name, and when asked about it she allegedly said she took it. The officer then asked if she stole the car, and Barrett allegedly said, “Yeah, that’s why I didn’t want to stop.”
According to the probable cause statement, Barrett said she never stole anything, and denied ever stealing, but would not deny being in people’s cars.
Through all of the incidents, Barrett allegedly burglarized the car at the Taco Bell, four other vehicles at the University Place Mall, was in possession of five debit and credit cards that were not hers, and her license was found to be suspended with an interlock device required.
Barrett was booked into the Utah County Jail on charges including burglary of a vehicle, failure to respond to officers signal to stop, receive or transfer of a stolen vehicle, not driving with an interlock system, and unlawful acquisition of a financial card without consent.
She is currently being held on $10,000 bail.