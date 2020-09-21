As the seasons transition from spring to summer and into fall, this year, the list of canceled events in Orem reminds residents of the importance of community.
Two more of Orem’s fall favorite events have had to take a sideline to COVID-19: the Orem Harvest Festival and the city’s Touch-a-Truck events.
Orem Harvest FestivalThe Harvest Festival is a celebration of life held each year at the Orem Community Hospital, which sponsors the event with a variety of fun activities that are health and safety oriented.
Two of the most honored events are the free pumpkin patch and pumpkin bowling as well as the yearly visit of Li’l Sebastian, the miniature horse that steps in for its name sake featured on the popular TV sitcom “Parks and Recreation,” starring Amy Poehler.
“The Harvest Festival started as a way to celebrate the harvest in the community garden at the hospital and has grown to be so much more,” event coordinator Laura Salazar said. “The free health screenings, pumpkins for the kids, farmers market, and games have all made for a great night for families and groups of friends.”
“Our partnership with our friends at Orem City has brought the addition of Li’l Sebastian, who has been an amazing part of the fun. We’ve enjoyed putting this event on and providing a fun way to learn about health and wellness,” Salazar added.
The event is a joint venture between Orem Community Hospital and the city of Orem. It is hosted on the Orem Community Hospital’s campus and has had various themes over the years but has always been fun, said Pete Wolfley, Orem’s communication and innovation officer.
“One year, the focus was on living well; another year, it was focused on emergency preparedness,” Wolfley said. “Laura Salazar and her staff always do a great job of making the event fun and informative. The hospital would give out all kinds of great swag as well as pumpkins for the kids.”
This event enjoys great participation with upwards of 3,000 people attending, annually.
Salazar said while the event has been canceled, the Orem Community Hospital is still offering flu shots and encourages residents to visit one of the Intermountain Healthcare Hospitals in Orem, American Fork and Provo to get that shot before the flu and winter seasons are here.
Touch-a-TruckThe annual Orem Touch-a-Truck was started in 2017 as an event to get kids, particularly preschool age children, up close and personal with all of the vehicles that keep Orem moving.
“Young kids have a natural love and fascination with city rigs, and we wanted to give the young and the young at heart a chance to climb inside these vehicles and really see behind the scenes,” Wolfley said.
Wolfley added: “The city brings out any interesting vehicle we have. Everything from police cars, to sewage trucks, and even the transport van used to ferry criminals to and from the Justice Court. We’re sure to explain to the kids that this is one city vehicle you don’t want to take a ride in.”
The Touch-a-Truck event averages somewhere between 1,200 and 1,500 people at the event, according to Wolfley.
“The event has been held at Mountain View High School as well as Timpanogos High School,” Wolfley said. “The school district has always been great to work with on this event”.
Waste Management has been the sponsor from the very beginning and paid to provide all of the attendees with a free lunch and all of the kids with a free Touch-a-Truck T-shirt.
Salazar and Wolfley anticipate a big celebration next year for these events as well as the return of Li’l Sebastian.