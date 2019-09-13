Commuters on Interstate 15 saw significant delays Friday morning after what Utah Highway Patrol is calling a "possible suicide."
Utah Highway Patrol said that they received a report of a body in the roadway on northbound lanes of I-15 at University Parkway in Orem at about 5:52 a.m. Police believe a pedestrian, who has been identified as a male in his early 20s, jumped from an overpass and was struck by a vehicle, inflicting fatal injuries.
Traffic was able to move through the area in the right three lanes, but traffic was snarled for several hours as investigators worked at the scene. Side roads are also facing gridlock as commuters attempt to find alternate routes around the incident. Traffic was stop-and-go through Provo and Springville for much of the morning commute with delays upwards of an hour.
For anyone struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available through the Utah County Crisis Line at (801) 691-5433 and through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.
The Crisis Text Line is also free to use if talking on the phone is an issue. Text HOME to 741741 or download the SafeUT app, a crisis chat line for Utah.