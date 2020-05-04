Three lanes of traffic are blocked after a single-vehicle rollover on Interstate 15.
A box truck was traveling south on the I-15 near mile marker 267 when the vehicle rolled with two occupants inside.
According to the Utah Highway Patrol, one of the occupants sustained serious injuries and the other sustained minor injuries. Both occupants were transported to the hospital via ambulance.
No other vehicles were involved in the rollover, however two lanes of travel on the I-15 near the Orem Center Street exit are completely blocked while first responders investigate the incident and clear the scene.
The lane closures are expected to continue for two to three hours.
