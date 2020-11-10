A transient man is facing a potential third-degree felony charge after authorities allege he trespassed on Utah Valley University property after hours, stole a muffin and coffee, and used a computer.
UVU Police allegedly observed 55-year-old Vaughn Hocksworth Brown of Provo on video surveillance inside of the UVU Fulton Library at around 5 a.m. on Monday.
Shortly after he was scene on video surveillance, officials made contact with Brown, who has been cited for trespassing at the college five times throughout this year and has about 26 trespassing-related involvements with law enforcement dating back to the beginning of the year, according to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest.
“He has been warned and escorted off the property for trespassing on several other separate occasions,” arresting officers wrote in the probable cause affidavit. “He remains undeterred.”
Hours of operation were posted at the library's entrances and listed that the building was open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays. Entrances and exits are also routinely locked and secured when it is outside of the posted hours.
Video surveillance footage allegedly shows Brown entering the library minutes before closing the day before his arrest, collecting a used surgical mask from a trash receptacle, and using the mask to manipulate the door lock in an effort to keep the door from locking when closed.
An hour later, according to arrest documents, Brown is seen re-entering the library after hours through the door he had reportedly manipulated.
For almost seven hours, Brown is not seen on the security cameras posted around the building, reappearing on video surveillance again at 1 a.m. the next day.
From that point until his arrest at around 5 a.m., Brown was allegedly seen using a library computer before accessing the library’s “Mom’s Fulton Café,” where he reportedly made himself a coffee and a muffin, which are usually for sale during normal business hours.
Authorities asserted Brown’s presence as well as his handling of food in the service area raised concerns regarding COVID-19, adding that it will “require significant disinfection.”
Brown was arrested under the suspicion of third-degree felony burglary of a building, class B misdemeanor theft, and class B misdemeanor criminal trespass.
He has since been released from the Utah County Jail on $7,080 bail.