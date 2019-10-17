U.S. House of Representatives unanimously vote to name Orem post office after former mayor

After nearly a year of working on and pursuing a special project — H.R. 887 — Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah) received a unanimous vote from the House of Representatives in renaming the Post Office located at 877 E. 1200 South, in Orem.
It now goes to the U.S. Senate for approval; if it passes, the Shadow Mountain Post Office will be named the Jerry C. Washburn Post Office Building, in honor of Orem’s longest serving mayor.
“This is a great honor for me, as I had the opportunity to serve with Mayor Washburn as a newly elected mayor,” Curtis said. “Not only was Jerry Washburn the longest serving mayor in Orem's history, he was the type of leader that is exactly what is needed among elected officials. He knew that as much as he loved his city, it wasn't enough for his city to be successful — all the surrounding cities in the community must also be successful.”
Curtis also said that Washburn knew it wasn't enough for him to be a great mayor; he needed the other majors to be great as well.
“His message was one of optimism, unity and of working together as public servants,” Curtis said of Washburn.
After Curtis was elected to congress, he wanted to find a way to honor Washburn posthumously, and decided on paying homage with the post office's renaming.
“He is the type of leader that is needed today,” Curtis said.
In a letter written May 17 to Chairman Elijah Cummings and the Honorable Jim Jordan, of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, Betty P. Washburn, Jerry’s wife told him her reasons for bestowing the honor.
Cummings died Wednesday at age 68 from complications from a long time illness.
“My husband, Jerry Washburn, will be remembered for his dedication to service,” Betty Washburn wrote Cummings.
She told how he owned Washburn Motors and was active in his church and in the community, as well as serving on committees over the years and on the board for the National Parks Council of the Boy Scouts of America.
Utah Senators Mike Lee and Mitt Romney wrote a letter of support of H.R. 887 as well.
“Jerry Washburn is remembered for his leadership and passion for his community serving faithfully as Orem, Utah’s longest-serving mayor.”
They added they are happy to support the legislation to honor him.
In addition to Curtis all other members of the Utah delegation to the House of Representatives also sent a letter to Cummings and Jordan including Rob Bishop, Ben McAdams, and Chris Stuart.
City Councilman Brent Sumner, now in his third term, served on the council with Washburn.
“Jerry and I got along great. He was a hard worker,” Sumner said. “I worked with him in the Chamber of Commerce. I’ve known Jerry for 50 years. They don’t come any better. I just loved the guy. He was a great mayor.”