For nearly four decades the United Way of Utah County Sub for Santa program has been giving a helping hand to families and individuals in need of Christmas cheer.
This year is no exception. The biggest question early on for Kayla Bradshaw, Volunteer Center manager at the United Way, was how to safely have the program during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bradshaw and her team came up with some effective and safe solutions to help families and children get the Christmas they hope for.
“Sub for Santa planning began in August of 2020 making improvements to our website,” Bradshaw said. “We have been working to make this a program that can adapt to changing circumstances to continue serving our community.”
For families seeking help, the application process has been made almost hands free and you don’t even need to get out of your car to apply.
Three nights a week between 6 and 7:30 p.m. volunteers are waiting to greet applicants in the underground parking lot at the Provo Library.
Applicants can drive through, roll their window down and answer questions as volunteers fill out their information on a handheld screen. Once completed, they drive through the parking area and out.
Bradshaw said there have already been 1,300 applicants, but that their biggest time comes in December when families realize they just won’t be able to have Christmas without help.
“In 2019 we served 5,172 individuals,” Bradshaw said. “We anticipate exceeding that number this year.”
Bradshaw said the success of the program is seen in some of the volunteers’ faces.
“Every year we hear from volunteers on how impactful it is and how that feeling lingers throughout the year,” Bradshaw said.
She notes that many of the volunteers they have with Sub for Santa are former recipients of the generosity of people that gave to their family at Christmas.
Sub For Santa for families, and the Angel Tree for individuals, always needs donations of either money or gifts. The donations will be taken up to Dec. 23 for this year’s giving.
Typically Sub For Santa asks families to provide a couple of items of clothing, a toy and a book or two for each child. It generally costs about $100 to $125 per child. Those who wish to give just a monetary donation, that is needed as well.
Children’s books are some of the best gifts, and if you can find some of those books in Spanish it would never be turned away, Bradshaw said.
To help families who might be interested in being a Sub for Santa for a family, beginning Dec. 1, the Daily Herald will run daily articles on some of the applicants and their family needs.
This Daily Herald and United Way partnership has been a tradition for decades. Readers are invited to help in any way they can to make Christmas a little happier for children and their families this year.
For more information on the Sub For Santa program, to apply for help or to donate, visit http://unitedwayuc.org.