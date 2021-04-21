While Orem residents wait for details on the Dillard’s store being built at University Place, the popular shopping center and mall has announced 10 more stores and restaurants coming to its 120-acre campus.
A part of that number is the recently opened Sephora standalone store with inside and outside entrances on the south side of the mall.
“Sephora has been one of our most sought after stores, and we are thrilled to finally add them to our retail mix,” said Randy Woodbury, CEO and president of Woodbury Corp., in a special statement. “Sephora’s extensive assortment of products, already popular throughout Utah, will now be conveniently available to Utah County shoppers in this beautiful new store.”
Sephora, which started in Paris in 1970, will be joined by another retailer with foreign connections.
University Place has been selected as the first U.S. store for Cotton on BODY, an Australian-based company.
Cotton on BODY
Designed in-house in Australia, Cotton on BODY is a lifestyle brand offering women’s active-wear, intimates, sleepwear, lounge wear and swim wear.
The clothing is made out of all natural and recycled fibers.
Construction will begin on the store soon, and is expected to open later this summer. Cotton on BODY will be located across from Forever 21 and Cotopaxi in the center of the shopping center, in about 2,500 square feet. For more information, please visit https://cottonon.com/US/cottononbody/.
“2021 is destined to be an exciting year at University Place and is already off to a strong start,” Woodbury said. “We are thrilled to introduce several new retailers and restaurants to the shopping center.”
While other malls based on big box anchor stores are seeing a down trend, University Place continues to reinvent itself and build on mix-used, walkable and livable areas right next to the shopping featuring more than 155 stores and restaurants including Trader Joe’s.
“These include long sought-after brands, new and creative concepts, expansions of proven favorites, and a host of new dining options,” Woodbury added. “As the pandemic recedes, come to University Place to shop, eat, play and participate in the free events planned for summer at The Orchard.”
Other retailers and restaurants that have just opened or are soon to be opened include the following:
Temple in Mind
This store opened earlier this year and offers over 300 products that are all focused on the temples belonging to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, including laser-cut wood carvings, 3D printed temples and more. For information, visit https://www.templeinmind.com/.
Teton Toys
Teton Toys is a premier specialty toy store, with one store in Lehi, this will be the second Teton Toys in Utah County.
Teton Toys offers thousands of products ranging from LEGOS, dolls, puzzles, strategy games, stuffed animals and more. This 7,700-square-foot store is expected to open in early May. Teton Toys will be located in the east wing of the shopping center, near the interior entrance of RC Willey. For more information, visit https://tetontoys.com/.
Villa Ceramics
Joining other stores in The Village, this pottery studio is for people who want to learn to throw their own pottery pieces using clay on a pottery wheel with the help of an instructor, as well as an open studio for those who want to practice on their own.
Villa Ceramics also sells handmade products, such as bowls, plates, cups and more, and specializes in custom orders. Villa Ceramics is located next to Cinemark, Five Guys and Wing Nutz. For more information, visit https://villaceramics.com/.
Bath & Body Works
A staple at University Place for over 20 years, Bath & Body Works is expanding its store to over 5,600 square feet. Currently it is relocated in a temporary location across from Victoria’s Secret. When it moves back to its original, larger location, it also will be offering more White Barn products, including the popular three-wick White Barn candles.
The newly expanded store is anticipated to be open the end of May. For more information, please visit https://www.bathandbodyworks.com/.
Restaurants
Bunz
Bunz burgers have a hint of Persian spices to enhance the flavor of the meat, and are prepared over a charbroil grill. Four to five gourmet burgers will be on the menu, and two varieties of French fries (including rosemary and crispy) along with a signature dipping sauce.
Bunz will be in the Seasons Food Court, on the east side next to Al’s Sporting Goods, and is expected to open in April.
Red Tacos
A popular food truck specializing in birria tacos and founded in 2020, this will be its first permanent restaurant location. The family-owned taco shop proudly uses a family recipe that has been passed down generations to create one of its most well-known menu items, the Quesotaco.
This will be the first brick-and-mortar location, located in The Village, next to Cinemark Theatres.
The Churro Company
The Churro Company specializes in handcrafted churros, made from scratch. The churros are covered with a variety of glazes (such as chocolate, white chocolate, cookie butter and more), and toppings (such as almond crunch, cookies & cream, sprinkles, fruity pebbles and more). The churros also can be paired with ice cream made at the BYU Creamery.
The Churro Company will be located on the west end of the shopping center, next door to Midici, The Neapolitan Pizza Company.
Chubby’s Neighborhood Cafe
This is Chubby’s seventh restaurant location; each one is family owned and operated. Established in 2010 in Pleasant Grove, it has quickly become a Utah County staple.
Chubby’s is a unique fast casual restaurant offering a wide variety of American dining favorites, with a slight Southern twist.
Located at The Village, near Cinemark Theatre and by the new Red Tacos, Chubby’s is expected to open by late summer. For more information, visit https://www.chubbyscafeut.com/.
Events
There are a number of events happening in May at the Orchard at University Place. Two popular events include:
May 3 at 10:30 a.m. and again at 11:15 a.m.: Imagination Storytime – May the Fourth: A Space Saga. Meet Luke Skywalker and Darth Vadar and hear their story. Registration is required for either story times, including parents/caregivers.
May 6 from 6-8 p.m. is Ladies Night. There will be several activities including a rock wall, booths, demonstrations, and snacks (while supplies last). For all events, exhibits and other information, including auditions, visit http://universityplaceorem.com/events.
Following Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines, masks and social distancing are strongly recommended when shopping at University Place. For updates regarding COVID-19 guidelines and store hours, please visit https://www.universityplaceorem.com/.