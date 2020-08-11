If you have dreamed of an apartment with wrap-around balconies and a Park Place Avenue address, look no further than The Exton apartments at University Place.
University Place announced Monday the completion of two unique residential projects that have been years in the making: The Devon at University Place and The Exton, according to Amanda Butterfield, spokeswoman for owners Woodbury Corp.
The third complex, the Aston was completed a few years ago.
The Devon and Exton apartment buildings also feature ground floor retail space. The Exton units are designed to wrap around a five-story parking garage.
This innovative design is the first of its kind in Utah County and one of a few in Utah. Residents living on the sixth and seventh floors can drive up the parking terrace right into their own closed-in garage.
“I am excited for the announcement of these two unique apartment complexes,” said Orem Mayor Richard Brunst. “This is the first time in Utah County that this kind of combined parking, residential and retail spaces have been built together. University Place continues to bring new and innovative ideas to Orem in the way of mixed-use facilities.”
The Exton and Devon provide Vivint Smart Home technology that includes Comcast, internet, and smart home features that can be programmed into your phones and other smart devices for an additional $159 a month.
To keep the sound out, the apartments have had $1,600 of extra sound attenuation added between floors.
All of the apartments are pet friendly. The Aston offers a pet spa washing area and The Exton has an indoor Pet Privy, which is particularly convenient to dog owners during the cold winter months. The Aston also has a dog park.
The Devon and Exton will have ground floor retail spaces, with retail at the Exton right off Orchard Park.
The pricing is by apartment and takes into consideration the view, accessibility to things and other factors, according to Kristin Schmidt, vice president of operations for ICO properties. ICO is the construction arm of the Woodbury Corp. for multiple unit dwellings.
Rent pricing ranges from about $1,149 for a one bedroom at the Devon to $2,444 for a 5th-floor, three-bedroom at the Exton, that includes a large corner wrap-around porch and mountain views.
All appliances are by General Electric and come in the slate color rather than stainless steel. The rooms offer LED canned lighting, large bathrooms and walk-in closets. Washers and dryers also are provided in each apartment.
According to Schmidt, there are 70 units at the Exton, and 20 have already been leased. The Devon, which has been opening in stages for about eight months, has 130 and is 85% leased. The Devon is located at 875 S. 700 East, just north of The Aston.
“The most urban lifestyle of the residences is The Exton, located at 560 E. Park Avenue, in the center of the University Place campus,” Butterfield said. “With retail located on the ground level, the Exton rises six stories above that, offering residents’ spectacular views including Timpanogos Peak to the east and Utah Lake to the west. The parking in the center of The Exton is also available to shoppers, diners and other guests of University Place.”
The Devon, Exton, and The Aston are all distinct, just like their names. The Aston was named after the Orem family that owned much of the property by the apartments and mall. The Devon and Exton, were chosen to match the Aston name, according to Butterfield.
“Residents in each community have shared access to the others’ amenities that include a swimming pool, spas, a basketball and sports complex, multiple fitness centers, business centers with conference rooms, game rooms and commercial-sized hosting venues,” Schmidt said. “We want happy residents.”
Both of these new communities are located within walking distance of Trader Joe’s, Costco and all of the established shopping, dining and entertainment University Place provides.
The desire of Woodbury Corp. was to make the University Place a walkable community. In the future, there will be a hotel, more Class A office space and the Hale Center Theater Orem.
“We are happy to be offering more living options in an environment where people can not only live, but work, shop, eat and be entertained,” said Randy Woodbury, CEO and president of Woodbury Corp. “These uniquely designed buildings that offer living, shopping and parking have been nearly seven years in the making, and it’s satisfying to see the drawings on paper come to fruition.”
University Place is currently involved in a $500 million revitalization project.
For more information about University Place and updates on the project, visit http://universityplaceorem.com.