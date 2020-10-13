COVID-19 is not stopping University Place from growing and announcing big happenings at the 120-acre mixed-use development.
On Tuesday, University Place announced five new stores coming to the shopping center.
Those stores include Cotopaxi, DM Fashion, Bronxton, Barber League and Lisa’s Passion For Popcorn.
“For many of these businesses, this is the first store located in Utah County, enabling their online customers a chance to experience the brand and product in person without having to drive north,” said Randy Woodbury, CEO and president of Woodbury Corporation, which owns University Place.
“At University Place our focus is to offer customers a new and unique experience every time they visit — whether they are here to live, work, shop, dine or participate in one of our many events,” Woodbury said.
Each new store will be opening during the fourth quarter of this year, giving shoppers in Utah County and beyond more options and a greater shopping experience, at a convenient time as the holiday season approaches.
“We couldn’t be more excited to open up our newest Cotopaxi store at University Place,” said Davis Smith, founder and CEO of Cotopaxi, in a press statement.
“Cotopaxi’s earliest roots are in the Provo/Orem area where we laid the groundwork for our brand. BYU and UVU students were our earliest supporters and brand evangelists,” Smith said.
Below is more information on each store that either has, or will soon be opening its doors:
Cotopaxi – Founded by Brigham Young University alumni, Cotopaxi is an outdoor gear brand and Benefit Corporation with a social mission.
With four storefronts and a strong ecommerce platform, and employing over 80 staff members, Cotopaxi offers conscious customers responsibly designed apparel and gear, with sales supporting the mission to alleviate poverty, according to store information.
Through the Cotopaxi Foundation, the company has awarded more than 60 traceable grants to vetted organizations on the front lines of addressing poverty.
Within the University Place shopping center, Cotopaxi is located next to Forever XXI. For more information, visit http://cotopaxi.com.
DM Fashion – Also known as Diviine Modestee, has been a major vendor at Costco stores for nearly a decade. This is the first store inside a shopping center, according to the press release.
The brand was founded and is run by a local mother and her three daughters who hand pick and design every piece of clothing and swimwear for women and juniors, with an eye for fashion and modesty.
Recently, DM Fashion launched a new sister missionary line, called MCO, which will be available at University Place, according to the press release.
DM Fashion is located across from Carter’s/OshKosh B’gosh. For more information, please visit http://dmfashion.com/.
Bronxton – This is the fourth store for Bronxton and first in Utah County, and is proud to offer many eco-friendly options in its fashion line, according to the University Place press release.
The store will feature men’s and women’s surf-style clothing from major brands like Billabong and RVCA, and a Bronxton line of shirts, pants, outerwear and accessories including its best-selling Bronxton+ cologne.
Every item made under the Bronxton label is designed by local Utah artists and many are actually made in Utah, the release said.
Bronxton is located next to Cotopaxi, across from the Disney Store. For more information, please visit http://bronxton.com/.
Barber League – Providing services found at a traditional barber shop such as hot lather shaves, pompadours, fades and beard trims, Barber League also offers haircuts to women and children, the press release said.
The barber shop looks forward to providing a fun, positive team environment for employees that translates into a great experience for customers, according to University Place information.
Barber League is located next to Cold Stone Creamery. For more information, please visit http://barberleague.com.
Lisa’s Passion For Popcorn – Since 1984, this Utah family-owned-and-operated business has been offering gourmet popcorn with flavors for every season. Boasting 25 unique flavors including pumpkin spice, white chocolate, sugar cookie, jalapeño cheddar and more, Lisa’s Passion For Popcorn prides itself in being the ultimate destination for specialty treats around the holidays, the press release said.
Lisa’s Passion for Popcorn is located across from Carter’s/OshKosh B’gosh, and next to Claire’s Boutique. For more information, please visit http://lisapassionforpopcorn.com.
University Place recently welcomed Lululemon to the shopping center as well, and reports the store has exceeded its monthly projected plans, often as much as 200% above goal.
Due to popularity, starting Sept. 28 the store implemented Buy Online Pick Up in Store (BOPIS) services.
Shoppers can now order items online or with the Lululemon app and select to pick-up the items at the University Place location. The store will then process the order and have the items ready to be picked up in the front of the store.
Lululemon is located next to the Disney Store, and across from H&M.
New stores are not the only thing happening at University Place. The shopping center and Orchard Park have released their schedule of activities for October.
Pumpkin Week
Runs through Saturday.
All week the Straw Bale Maze will be open during shopping center hours in The Orchard.
Tuesday: Pumpkin Bingo, 6 p.m. This event is being moved from the food court outside to The Orchard. 97.1 ZHT is the host, and winners will receive prizes. Registration is required and numbers are limited.
Wednesday: Pumpkin Carving, 6-8 p.m. The best of show in the carving contest wins a $150 prize. Must bring your own pumpkin. For more details and to register, visit http://universityplaceorem.com/events.
Thursday: Haunted Orchard, 6 p.m. Come enjoy an evening of live and spooky entertainment in The Orchard. Stage shows will include a magic show, Scales & Tails, spooky storytelling and fire dancers.
Friday: Scary Movie Night, 6 p.m. Bring your own chairs and blankets and watch “Hocus Pocus” outside in The Orchard. Popcorn provided, while supplies last.
Storybook Villains Haunted Walkthrough
This Thursday, Oct. 22 and Oct. 29 from 5-7 p.m.
New at University Place, bring the kids to walk through classic storybooks and meet their favorite villains. Located inside the shopping center, just across from the Kids Play Place, kids will get a treat at the end. (Recommended for kids 12 years old and younger.)
Due to COVID-19 and safety concerns, there will be no trick-or-treating on Oct. 31 at the shopping center this year.