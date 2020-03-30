With social distancing and stay-at-home requests, University Place has had to get creative to stay in contact with its customers. Starting Monday that includes a virtual bunny hunt for Easter.
“We’ve had to be creative,” said Cindy Nguyen, marketing director.
The event team at University Place launched the Furry Bunny Scavenger Hunt on its Instagram and Facebook accounts.
According to Nguyen every other day the bunny will be pictured at another location on the University Place campus.
“We want interactivity with our shoppers. Every other day we’ll post the bunny hopping around the UP campus,” Nguyen said. “Shoppers who guess the location will win a gift card to mall restaurants and retailers. Just follow the clues.”
The virtual hunt will go through April 11 and will feature locations inside and outside stores and buildings on the campus.
“The event team at UP says, ‘Stay apart, stay together,’ Nguyen said. “The hunt is for any age. Get the whole family involved.”
The mall event team has had to cancel a few of its activities and decided while everyone else is holding remote meetings, conversations and worldwide concerts on social networking platforms, they could certainly come up with something to keep customers happy and thinking of University Place, according to Nguyen,
“With Easter coming around the corner we thought this would be a great time to do a promotion,” Nguyen said. “We’re upping the game a little bit and creating more positivity.”
Additional annual activities and new ones are continuing to be planned through the end of the year, Nguyen said. Date and time adjustments to those activities will be made if necessary.
University Place is open on shortened hours from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Most mall restaurants are set up for takeout and curbside delivery.
Nguyen, encourages shoppers to visit the mall’s Instagram and Facebook pages at universityplaceorem.