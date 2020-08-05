While the doors have been continually open at University Place during COVID-19, outdoor activities have been postponed, until now.
Outdoor events have resumed at The Orchard at University Place, a 120-acre, mixed-use development project, with special consideration to participants’ safety and those working at the shopping center, according to Amanda Butterfield, spokeswoman.
“Events have been adjusted to be entertainment based – including concerts, magicians, etc. – and are on a stage, so spectators can watch safely while maintaining social distance,” Butterfield said. “Guests are asked to bring their own chairs or blankets to sit on, wear masks and stay 6 feet apart between household groups.”
For those who would like to take in some shopping, all of the shops and restaurants at University Place are open and following safety protocols recommended by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention.
“We want guests and employees to feel as safe and comfortable as possible while visiting University Place,” said Rob Kallas, general manager of University Place. “We have increased cleaning in the common areas so furniture and high-touch points are wiped down frequently and on a regular basis, hand-sanitizing stations and signs with the CDC guidelines reminding folks to wear a mask and social distance are placed throughout the property. Also, tables and chairs in our food seating areas and within The Orchard have been spaced out, and at every event we have a booth where we distribute masks and hand sanitizer.”
Residents who would like to join in are invited to the attend events at The Orchard at University Place, on the north side of the main mall building.
University Place opened in the early 1970s as University Mall. It is currently going through a $500 million revitalization project that includes Class A office buildings, housing, new retail and a hotel.
University Place is owned and operated by Woodbury Corporation and was the first mall developed by the 100-year-old, family-owned company.
Activities happening this summer at The Orchard at University Place include:
Game Night: Bingo – from 6-7 p.m. Tuesday.
The annual Tuesday evening game nights have resumed for the summer at the east side of the Season’s Food Court. Registration is required.
End of Summer Luau will be from 6-7:30 p.m. on Aug. 13.
Back for the second year, the Authentic Polynesian performing arts group will entertain the audience with a dance show, a chance for audience to participate in the dancing, and knife and fire dance. The first 100 people will get a free snow cone from Kona Ice.
The Back to School Concert will be at 6 p.m. Aug. 29. Concert goers are encouraged to grab some pick-up, takeout food from one of the restaurants at University Place, bring a blanket and enjoy a summer evening listening to the band Slow Ride.
For additional details on all of University Place’s summer events, including health and safety guidelines, please visit https://www.universityplaceorem.com/events/.
For more information about University Place and updates on the project, visit http://www.universityplaceorem.com/. For more information about Woodbury Corporation, visit http://www.woodburycorp.com/.