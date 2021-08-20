This past week, population counts for local municipalities were released by the U.S. Census Bureau as part of the national 2020 census.
Completed every 10 years, the census effort to count America is a yearlong initiative that serves to identify all that is great and different about the people who live throughout the nation and in our local communities.
In 2020, that effort was made more difficult by the effects of COVID-19, particularly with the migrating student population.
With that said, the numbers are in and the population in Orem as of July 1, 2020, stands at 98,129 — an increase of 9,801 people from the 2010 count of 88,328, but just shy of becoming a first-class city as was hoped for.
Orem Development Services projected end of the year 2020 at 100,275 residents. A population of 100,000 gives a city the first-class distinction. Now Orem must wait until 2030.
The 11% increase in population puts growth in Orem at a little more than 1% a year for the past 10 years and solidifies the city’s position as the fifth largest municipality in Utah. In order of size, it is Salt Lake City, West Valley City, West Jordan, Provo and then Orem.
The population number is significant because it serves as part of many funding calculations that divvy up federal and state tax dollars to local cities and towns, including state sales tax dollars, class B and C road funds and Federal Community Development Block Grant amounts.
But there is something deeper to consider than just the sales tax dollars, and that is looking at the past decade of growth and to future projected growth. Is Orem still on track and does it need all the housing that senior planners say it will need?
“It is significant. How can we anticipate and guide future growth?” asks Grant Allen, Orem senior planner.
Allen noted that it specifically affects transportation plans as well as where and what neighborhoods residents are living in. Neighborhood master plans were completed last year.
Many residents have called for sustained manageable growth. At just 1% a year, it appears sustainable, but housing is still in demand.
By comparison, the 2020 census reports that Vineyard’s population has grown 8,924% in the last 10 years, from 139 people to 12,543 residents.
When it comes to transportation, it is already noted that a bus rapid transit system will come down State Street in Orem.
While residents have expressed doubt that it will happen, the UTA plans and route were announced last week, and environmental impact studies, other numerous studies, charrettes, resident meetings and city meetings will be scheduled in the near future.
It took about 12 years for the current BRT line on University Parkway to come to fruition, but the State Street plan could materialize more quickly.
If Orem stays on that same trajectory of 11% growth in 10 years, it will be on track for the projected growth numbers that groups like Envision Utah are projecting, and that is followed by the need for more housing.
Orem has approximately 1,728 acres of undeveloped area, including farm/orchard land that could be developed. According to city data, that means that 92% of the city is already developed. Building out is becoming less of an option, but building up is.
That is why the State Street master plan that was passed in 2019 was designed, according to Allen.
In a special city council meeting held Aug. 8, the council voted 4-3 for a moratorium on building for up to six months so they could reexamine the planned districts for multifamily-use dwellings.
In the meantime, Allen said he is waiting for more detailed data that should be released within the week from the Census Bureau on individual Orem neighborhoods and how that data impacts zoning and future planning.
“There is a great need to examine the existing housing,” Allen said. “There is a need for more housing overall. It’s a complicated scenario on where to fit housing.”
The State Street master plan was synergistically associated with the Utah Transit Authority master plan and allowed for housing in transit hubs, or transit-oriented development zones, so public transportation would be more accessible to the public and fewer cars would be on the roads as the city grows.
The State Street master plan also provided for moderate income housing, a requirement by the state.
“Two years ago, the state set goals for moderate-income housing,” Allen said. “We have to show we’re doing that.”
That could also mean a variety of housing options, from tiny homes and apartments to manufactured homes and mansions. They all provide a variety of living options for the variety and income of the population moving to the city.
Allen and others in the city are concerned if they are not able to account to the state that they are continuing to provide options, then the state will regulate the city more and dictate to them what they must do.
In the meantime, the city will grow at least another percentage point or two while the city council and others mull over the Planning Department’s five-year project for State Street to see if they can do a better job and slow the build out of multifamily-use dwellings.