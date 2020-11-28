Anyone who has ever tried to make a gingerbread house knows it is not the easiest thing to do. However, that doesn’t stop some bakers from attempting to create pieces of art.
For them, it’s not just a hobby, it’s a passion.
Beginning Monday, University Place will hold its annual gingerbread house competition and exhibit. This year, 39 bakers are taking on the task of becoming the best, most creative gingerbread house baker in Utah County.
One of those returning for the third time is Jacob Butterfield of Vineyard. He and his wife, Roxana Butterfield, thought it would be fun.
Their first year, the couple did a reproduction of the painting American Gothic. Last year, it was a house made out of Christmas cookie cutter shapes and made into an advent calendar.
“This year, we settled on the Orem Costco,” Jacob Butterfield said. “We are even going to have people carrying toilet paper and wearing face masks. It was my wife’s idea.”
All things on the Costco will be edible, even the toilet paper, which will be made from white Tootsie Rolls, Butterfield said.
“Events like this are great for the community,” Butterfield asserted. “I have no allusion of winning, but it’s definitely a tradition.”
Just up the street, in Orem, Becky Caldwell, her 22-year-old son Ben Caldwell, and her sister Lisa Greenhalgh have been working on their houses. All three are very different but still edible.
Becky Caldwell said she has been participating in gingerbread house competitions for 15 years but has been making the edible homes for about 30 years.
Becky Caldwell is doing it a bit different this year. She is making a large globe made from Rice Krispies treats and surrounding it with gingerbread children dressed in costumes from around the world.
“It’s to show unity,” Becky Caldwell said. “It’s kind of like the theme from ‘It’s a Small World.’ ”
For some, thinking out of the box means thinking in a cave. That is what Ben Caldwell is doing. For his gingerbread creation, Ben Caldwell is reproducing the Bat Cave featured in the Adam West and Burt Ward TV series, called “Batman.”
“Last year, I did Star Wars,” Ben said. “I try to do something everyone recognizes.”
Ben Caldwell said he started helping his mother and aunts with their gingerbread houses at around age 12.
“I usually do the characters,” he said. “The first time was in 2010.”
Ben said he is not serious about it, but he is studying graphic arts in school and likes the aspect of creativity.
“I hope to encourage creativity in young kids,” Ben Caldwell said. “It helped me be creative.”
While Ben is not very serious about gingerbread building as his passion, his aunt, Lisa Greenhalgh is.
This year, Greenhalgh is making a cathedral with a statue of Christ inside, complete with stained glass windows.
“This one (cathedral) is more likely appealing to the non-denominational people,” Greenhalgh said. “My favorite is the stained glass windows; it’s all edible.”
Greenhalgh has been competing every year for nearly two decades and said she has made everything from Disney characters to Peanuts characters and from hobbits to Mary Poppins, however, she has never attempted to do anything related to Christ out of gingerbread.
“It’s a nice hobby that I’ve done for the last 20 years,” Greenhalgh said. “I couldn’t do it without my sister’s help.”
Behind the scenes, Becky Caldwell and Greenhalgh’s sister, Leslie Louw, helps her family as much as she can. According to Becky Caldwell, they couldn’t do it without her help.
Greenhalgh said it takes about 40 to 50 hours to make the gingerbread houses, depending on what they have chosen to do. It becomes a real party at the Caldwells’ home.
After the yearly competitions, the houses usually have been sold for charity or have been put on display at the Orem Library. This year, because of COVID-19, the trio aren’t quite sure what they are going to do.
In the meantime, the public has from Monday through Saturday to take a peek at the gingerbread houses as well as recognize the house the judges thought was best.
Residents can find the gingerbread exhibit near RC Willey in the old Designer Shoe Warehouse store. Entrance to the exhibit is free, and masks and social distancing are required.