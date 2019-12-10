The youngest readers in Utah County are asking for residents’ help this Christmas.
Thanks to the Read Early, Read Often book drive project, part of the EveryDay Learners Initiative from the United Way of Utah County, they are being provided with the books to read.
Read Early, Read Often started as an idea with Arden Hopkin, a JustServe volunteer.
“In July I went over to the United Way of Utah County to see if JustServe could help with early education and reading,” Hopkin said.
Hopkin added that is how the idea to collect books for children got its start. From there he went to the city of Orem and they were excited to make this the service project for the holiday.
Other partners came on board from churches to businesses, and other groups and organizations.
On Monday, the final week of the big Christmas push for books kicked off with dignitaries donating their favorite book to Santa’s sleigh — including Santa himself.
Hopkin donated the first book, “Birds of Love and Peace.” The book helps teach children about love and peace; it was originally written in Arabic by one of Hopkin’s friends.
Santa Claus was there to help with the proceedings, and he donated his favorite book, “I Believe in Santa Claus.”
Utah’s First Lady Jeanette Herbert said she has been very involved with children’s literacy programs. She selected her favorite book to donate, “What Should Daddy Do?”
“What Should Daddy Do?” provides a numbers of stories with various endings that show the outcomes depending on if daddy chooses the good choice or the bad choice. Herbert donated several other books to the project.
“I’m very involved with reading with kids,” she said. “It’s very important.”
Orem Mayor Richard Brunst said he reads to his grandchildren and gives them books for Christmas.
“I’m donating ‘Pete the Cat’ and the ‘Cool Cat Boogie,’” Brunst said. He said it is one of his grandchildren’s favorites.
Tim Blackburn, represented Elder Daniel S. Mehr, area authority seventy for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Mehr was expected to be at the event but was called out of town.
“I have a 4-year-old granddaughter who likes me to read to her,” Blackburn said. He donated “A to Z of What You Can Be.”
He said it teaches his granddaughter she can be anything she wants to be and establishes potential in children.
Erica Holland, Children’s Pastor at the Centerpoint Church in Orem donated “I Am a Frog.”
“This is super fun and you need to get your hands on one,” Holland told those attending as she added it to the sleigh of donations.
Bill Hulterstrom, CEO of United Way of Utah County, said “Click Clack Moo” and “Click Clack Ho Ho Ho,” answers all the essential questions he has. He donated both to the project and added them to Santa’s sleigh.
Diena Simmons, from BYUtv, said she picked an old favorite, “Where the Wild Things Are” because, “it teaches what we can do with our feelings.”
Darlene Malloch, from the National Products Store, which has donated hundreds of children’s books, chose “Fablehaven” as her favorite. She said she loves the enchanted forest.
Other’s donated to the event, as well as area children and families.
Hopkin said his goal is to garner 20,000 book donations. He thinks he might just get it. Several churches, including LDS wards and stakes in the area, have been collecting books over the past two months.
After they are collected, there will be a big cleaning and sorting volunteer day after which they will be distributed to nonprofit agencies, Sub for Santa and other reading programs.
Residents may donate lightly used picture books to the Read Early, Read Often project. Drop box areas are located at the Orem City Center, 56 N. State St. and Orem Library 58 N. State St. and Utah Valley Storage and RV, 243 S. Geneva Road, Orem.
If you don’t have books but a little money, United Way can make your dollar stretch when buying children’s books. To donate, visit https://unitedwayuc.org/readearly.
For volunteer opportunities in Utah County, visit http://justserve.org.