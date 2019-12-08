Aisha Kerala never made a gingerbread house before, but on Saturday afternoon at the University Place Mall in Orem, multiple people approached her to ask how she made the icicles on her house, or the detailed bricks, or even if she’d consider selling it after the competition was over.
“Honestly I just entered (the competition) because I love Christmas,” said Kerala, of Spanish Fork, who won first place out of 30 entries at the mall’s second annual Bakers of Utah Gingerbread Competition.
University Place wanted to give local at-home bakers a place to present their work and promote themselves, said Cindy Nguyen, marketing director for University Place.
“There’s not really a competition like this in Utah County,” she said. “We’re wanting to create a really fun tradition here. There’s so much talent as far as bakers go in the area.”
The 2019 competition grew immensely from last year’s, Nguyen said. Last year, there were only nine gingerbread house entries. Over 1,500 votes from the public came in over the last week, in comparison to just 500 last year.
Kerala’s house earned more than 900 of those 1,500, though the competitors also had to win over the set of judges in addition to the popular vote, which included Megan Faulkner Brown, founder of the Sweet Tooth Fairy; Orem Mayor Richard Brunst and this year’s Miss Orem.
For Kerala, the hardest part of creating her gingerbread masterpiece was creating each brick with a butter knife. With a snowy, thatched roof over a wintery cottage, her entry encompassed a classic gingerbread house look, but the entries ranged widely in the theme.
Kandace Zobell entered a house based off Whoville in Dr. Suess’ “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.”
“I have never made a gingerbread house before, but I do make royal icing sugar cookies as a hobby, and I watch a lot of Food Network, and they have a lot of holiday things,” Zobell said. “So I decided to just go with it and just try and didn’t realize how hard it was.”
After studying the Grinch movies and book, Zobell came up with her own design of what she thought a house from Whoville would look like, and added her own personal touch with royal icing sugar cookies of the story’s characters.
It took Zobell about a month to build her house. She said the most challenging part was building a curved roof — the first one cracked, along with other difficulties. “Near the end I had a trash can full of broken gingerbread,” she said.
The competition didn’t have many stipulations other than each house had to made of 100% edible materials. The grand prize was a check for $1,000, along with gift cards for the top five and gifts from sponsor R.C. Willey for every participant.
While announcing the winners to the large crowd gathered in the Lodge Court of University Place, Nguyen encouraged more bakers to give the competition a try next year, and said there might be and even bigger prize in 2020.