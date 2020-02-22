When it comes to water, sewers and storm water, Orem is in good shape as it gets closer to spring.
Chris Tschirki, Orem Public Works director, said current snow packs in the water sheds and the reservoirs from which Orem gets a portion of its water are all looking good.
The first capture of water for Orem is the Jordanelle Reservoir. Tschirki said reports out this week show Jordanelle is at 85% capacity. The second capture is Deer Creek Reservoir, which is at 95% capacity. The third is Utah Lake, which is at 100% capacity.
“We are actually managing releasing water (from Utah Lake), so there is no compromising homes,” Tschirki said. “We are in a fortunate position. We have two large reservoirs where releases can be controlled. It’s the sudden snow melts that are a concern.”
Snow melts usually begin the last part of April and snow is completely gone by the first week of June, according to Tschirki. Too hot of a spring could send snow down faster than wanted.
The soil moisture is lower than average, which means water is going in the ground rather than down the river, which is a good thing, Tschirki added.
While many eyes are fixed on the mountain snow, there are still water issues in Orem and throughout the valley as a whole. There are a number of capital improvement projects that remain on hold until city coffers have the revenue needed to address the projects.
Five years ago, Orem City Council voted to use the pay-as-you go method to care for infrastructure upgrades, but there are projects that need attention, Tschirki said. The city is now looking at bonding for some projects and at other financing options.
“We have to pay-as-you-go for water utility projects,” Tschirki said. “There are $15 million in projects and it is taking years building up money as a result of that.”
One of the projects is replacing water meters with advanced metering infrastructure, or AMI.
“There is about 20% of the infrastructure in place,” Tschirki said. The technology in the new meters allows both the customer and the city to do daily readings on water usage.
“It helps us to control water use more wisely and adds to water conservation,” Tschirki said.
Tschirki will brief the City Council on Tuesday and get feedback from them. He is hoping to accelerate the project.
“This is needed today,” he said.
As for the five- and seven-year plans on utility fee increases, Tschirki said it is on hold this year and there will be no increases.
“We are working in a holding pattern,” he said. “It makes sense to bond for projects that will help multiple generations for some 100 years. You don’t just put the money on the backs of people today.”
Rate increases staring in 2016. Storm water fees were to increase over five years. This is the fifth and final year for those increases. Water and sewer are set for seven years of increases.
Orem's waste water treatment plant is in line for 2024 regulations set by that state that allow for only one milligram per liter of phosphorous. Tschirki said this year they would be working on a waste water treatment plant master plan that would look at further regulations that may be coming in the next decade.
While there are major projects to take care of, Tschirki said there are water line breaks every week.
“We have an aging infrastructure and we are actively replacing water lines,” Tschirki said.
As for the CIPs yet to be done, Tschirki said, “We’re at the beginning of something really good in Orem.”