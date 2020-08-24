Utah Valley University opened its doors for Fall Semester on Monday, and while classes are looking very different, it appears the Wolverines are back.
The first difference returning students may notice is that UVU President Astrid Tuminez, is not handing out back-to-school candy this year.
According to Scott Trotter, campus spokesperson, Tuminez opted to follow recommended guidelines and use caution because of COVID-19.
That does not mean Tuminez and her staff and faculty aren’t happy to be back, on the contrary they are just as excited as the students to start working and teaching.
“With social distancing and online courses, the halls don’t look as busy as they did last fall,” Trotter said. “If you listen to the students who are here, though, you can hear the excitement in their voices.”
It may be a different start to fall but it appears students are more than ready for it, Trotter added.
"We are excited to start another academic year, but we recognize that fall 2020 is unlike any other semester in the history of our university,” said F. Wayne Vaught, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs. “Our primary goal is to ensure employee and student safety and well-being while continuing to offer a high-quality educational experience that promotes student success and transforms lives."
Utah Valley University is the largest public university in the state of Utah, according to the state’s higher education data. It is also one of a few universities in the nation offering a dual-mission model that combines the rigor of a first-rate teaching university with the openness and vocational programs of a community college.
To help students in whatever academic lane they are traveling, UVU has made a variety of class accommodations for students during the current pandemic.
Classes will be offered in three different modalities -- face-to-face, livestream and online. UVU has optimized each course to meet the school's safety precautions while still providing a high-caliber education.
Face-to-face classes will rotate between attending in person and livestream. The rotation is based on your birthday (odd and even days). For example, Jan. 11 is odd, and Jan. 12 is even. Those with even-numbered birthdays will meet face-to-face on Monday and Tuesday; odd-numbered birthdays will meet face-to-face on Wednesday and Thursday. Professors may adjust this depending on class needs.
Traditional online classes will function as usual with no changes made.
New to campus is the livestream classes students can do at home (or anywhere else). They will participate in class sessions and interact with the instructor and others on camera.
According to Trotter, 18,030 students have at least one face-to-face class this fall. That is about two-thirds of normal. Of that number, 44.7% of the face-to-face students have a single in-person course, 30.1% have two in-person courses, 14.0% have three in-person courses, 11.2% have four or more in-person classes.
Approximately 10,000 students will be completely online, Trotter added. About 12,000 UVU students or more are concurrent enrollment students who will not be on campus.
Employees and students are required to wear face masks in all areas of the campus and during class time. Faculty and staff who work by themselves in an office do not have to wear a mask while alone. Those who do not comply with UVU policy and state and federal law or regulation are subject to corrective action.
What the campus can’t control is the potential for large, unmasked gatherings off-campus. Many UVU students also live with Brigham Young University students in Provo and there is a concern that the large number of students could spread the COVID-19 virus throughout both schools and the community.
With rumors swirling around that there is a Sept. 4 Young/Dumb off-campus event planned, students are being cautioned to use wisdom.
For the first few weeks of school, disposable masks will be made available in every UVU building.
Students also may receive one free cloth mask by visiting one of the following locations:
• Campus Connection, second floor of the Sorensen Student Center (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.).
• Library Circulation Desk (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday, 1-5 p.m.).
• Blair Box Office, 6th floor of The Noorda Center (first level) (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.).
• SLWC control desk, gym entrance on the second floor of SLWC (Monday to Friday, 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Saturday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.).
• UCCU Center Box Office, garden/basement level (Monday to Thursday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.).
For information on masks and other regulations, call the UVU Wellness Programs (801) 863-7579 or visit uvuwellnessprograms@uvu.edu.