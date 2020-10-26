Like Charles Dickens' "A Tale of Two Cities," Orem is seeing the best of times and the worst of times when it comes to COVID-19 and UTOPIA’s fiber-optic network.
The bad times means that COVID-19 is still around, growing in numbers and with no changes appearing on the horizon.
In some fashion, that is also what is creating the good times for UTOPIA.
The need for people to work from home and children to get their schooling online because of the COVID-19 pandemic in March meant that having good internet speeds and fiber-optic connections were optimal.
That need caused a spike in customers for the Utah Telecommunications Open Infrastructure Agency, or UTOPIA.
UTOPIA provides high-speed fiber-optic networks to partner cities along the Wasatch Front. Orem is one of those cities.
The requests to be connected to UTOPIA went up substantially through spring and summer, according to Kimberly McKinley, chief marketing officer.
February was the biggest month they have had at UTOPIA with 655 subscribers, according to McKinley. On top of that, by the end of 2020, McKinley and Roger Timmerman, executive director, expect more than 2,000 new subscribers for the year in Orem. The city had only 956 total subscribers in 2019.
Timmerman said the group has had to take a crash course in responding to the need.
“Orem is several months ahead of schedule for complete buildout,” Timmerman said. “Our contractors have grown in numbers – a lot.”
The other great thing, thanks in part to COVID-19, is the fact that UTOPIA/UIA has the revenue stream to get the final funding to complete the original cities’ buildout without having to go back to the cities for more money.
Timmerman said Orem will be done sometime next summer, with the rest of the cities coming in the fall.
“Revenues and financing are tied together,” Timmerman said. “The revenue growth has come sooner and allows us to get the final money.”
After that, Timmerman intimated that UTOPIA will be able to take a chunk out of what the cities still owe from the original buildout bonds.
UTOPIA, a joint agreement originally with 16 cities, began in 2004. It went south for a few years but rebounded in 2015 under new leadership. UTOPIA has been moving in a positive direction ever since.
Utilizing fiber-optics has always been more than just having fast computer service. Companies like Draper-based Purple Air, that meters air quality by neighborhood, use UTOPIA for a continual readout. The Range Fire workers used Purple Rain to gather information.
From online medical check-ups to doing the kids' school work, UTOPIA has become what was predicted, and it will be used and needed as much an any other utility.
“This is some of the biggest demand in UTOPIA history,” McKinley said.
Years ago when cities like Orem were pioneering the ideas of inter-connectivity throughout the city with fiber-optics, they were considered dreamers, McKinley said.
“Cities now are looking like visionaries,” McKinley said. “Because people are working and kids are schooling from home, they see the need for larger speed.”
Fiber-optics is now being considered a part of infrastructure for Orem and other cities.
Now, families, businesses and government entities like city councils and even doctor’s offices need fiber bandwidth and speed to do business.
“All of these things we’ve been talking about for so many years,” McKinley said. “Now it’s part of our lives.”
McKinley added that even rural places in Utah, like Morgan, which is completely built out with UTOPIA fiber optics, has some of the best connectivity in the country.
To find out how the buildout is scheduled for your area, visit utopiafiber.com.