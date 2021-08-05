While leaders in Congress continue to debate the ins and outs of a national infrastructure plan that includes broadband fiber optics, Orem has it.
According to the Utah Telecommunication Open Infrastructure Agency, better known as UTOPIA, Orem will be completely built out by the end of 2021.
Orem is one of the original 16 Utah cities that formed a consortium to bring and have continual operation of a fiber network to homes and businesses.
“It’s an exciting time here at UTOPIA,” said Kim McKinley, chief marketing officer. “This started 20 years ago, with our first customer being connected in 2006. There has been a lot of blood, sweat and tears go into this.”
Twenty years ago, it was just an idea. But Orem City Council members believed it was the next most important part of the city’s infrastructure and should be considered just like every other utility.
“We were on this completion timeline before COVID hit,” McKinley said. “COVID validated the need for future infrastructure.”
UTOPIA started a five-year plan on the buildout. According to McKinley, they are now ahead of schedule.
“It is exciting that soon all Orem businesses and homes will have access to lightning-fast UTOPIA Fiber at a very competitive and economical cost,” said Kathie Lewis, Orem Economic Development director. “As businesses adjust to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, many businesses now have a mix of remote and in-office workers. All Orem businesses will soon have the option of utilizing the speed and dependability of UTOPIA Fiber as another tool to help their businesses grow.”
While cities have continued to grow, the original footprints for UTOPIA’s build out are close to being done. Of the original 16 locales, only Orem, Murray, West Valley City and a small segment of Payson are left.
In Orem, that includes areas on the west and southwest side of the city and around Center Street and Palisades Drive to the east.
“It’s exciting to see the vision of earlier leaders come to fruition,” McKinley said. “We want to enable people to live where they want to live and have better broadband.”
McKinley said Orem leaders should get much of the credit, like the late Jim Reams, former city manager, who was a big part of why UTOPIA is here today.
Today, people like Lewis, City Manager Jamie Davidson, council members and others have sat on the boards and help direct UTOPIA.
Orem is one of the few cities in the nation with speeds of 10 gigabits per second to households and 100 Gbps to businesses. That is for both uploading and downloading, according to McKinley.
The second most important part now will be to up the take rate. The more subscribers, the less the city will have to pay back on the first original bond, which is about $3 million a year.
“In 2009, UTOPIA took out a $300 million bond paid by the subscribers,” McKinley said. “The ultimate goal on the first bond is to pay back the city.”
McKinley said when the build out is complete, there will be a big celebration and party, but the next day they will be back working to help supply new homes that are being built.