The need for people to work from home and children to get their schooling online because of the COVID-19 pandemic means that having good internet speeds and fiber optic connections is optimal. That need is causing a spike in customers for the Utah Telecommunications Open Infrastructure Agency, or UTOPIA.
UTOPIA provides high-speed fiber optic networks to partner cities along the Wasatch Front. Orem is one of those cities.
The requests to be connected to UTOPIA have gone up substantially within the past month, according to Kimberly McKinley, chief marketing officer.
“For instance, February was the biggest month we have had at UTOPIA with 655 subscribers,” McKinley said. “Last week alone, we had 325 sales.”
McKinley said when all the data comes in she wouldn't be surprised if March had as many as 1,000 new subscribers.
Internet providers on the UTOPIA plan include Xmission, the first internet provider in the state of Utah. Pete Ashdown, president and founder of Xmission said his company also has been very busy.
“People are increasing the size of their connection. We’re seeing a 10% to 30% spike in usage,” said Ashdown, comparing it to usage before the COVID-19 outbreak.
McKinley said she has never seen anything like it. “We are trying the best we can to help people during this crisis.”
UTOPIA's team of fiber optic installers are keeping very busy. On Monday alone they installed fiber at 58 locations, according to McKinley.
“This is some of the biggest demand in UTOPIA history,” McKinley said.
Years ago when cities like Orem were pioneering the ideas of inter-connectivity throughout the city with fiber optics, they were considered dreamers, McKinley said.
“Cities now are looking like visionaries,” McKinley said. “Because people are working and kids are schooling from home, they see the need for larger speed.”
Fiber optics is now being considered a part of infrastructure for Orem and other cities.
Now, families, businesses, government entities like city councils, and even doctor’s offices need fiber bandwidth and speed to do business.
“All of these things we’ve been talking about for so many years,” McKinley said. “Now it's part of our lives.”
McKinley added that even rural places in Utah, like Morgan, that is completely built out with UTOPIA fiber optics, has some of the best connectivity in the country.
Ashdown said that connectivity with the right internet provider can make it so you live rural but do business like you’re in the big city.
“Wireless and cable don’t come close to what fiber can offer,” Ashdown said.
Ashdown has been a proponent of fiber optics connectivity throughout the whole country for years. Times like the present pandemic prove that need.