A Utah Valley University basketball player was arrested Saturday for a reported attempt of sexual assault on a woman and assault on a male at a house party in Orem, according to police.
Zachary Mogbo, a recruit from Florida, reportedly forced himself on one of the female house party hosts while consensually kissing in a restroom. Police documents state the woman, 22, resisted his sexual touching, telling him no, yelling and trying to leave the restroom while he groped her.
A 21-year-old male at the party told police he confronted Mogbo when he saw the situation, and Mogbo punched him in the face in response. Police were called to the scene at 1:30 a.m. near 400 N. 900 West in Orem, where they found Mogbo sitting in a car outside the residence with two other men. The report states that Mogbo had fresh blood and a cut on his knuckle and drops of blood on his jacket.
Mogbo complied with police to get out of the vehicle, and said he had only been at the party for a short while and nothing had happened.
Police reported the male who claimed Mogbo had punched him had a fresh, visible bruise on his face.
The female accusing Mogbo of sexual assault said that she hadn't met Mogbo before that night, and that around 12:30 a.m. they were dancing in the living room and then moved to the bathroom to "make out." After the male confronted Mogbo during the alleged assault, Mogbo also punched a hole in the drywall, reports state.
The woman then ran out into the living room, openly crying and telling individuals what had just happened, according to police.
The report states another man then confronted Mogbo, and Mogbo threatened the man, telling him he had a gun and would use it.
During the arrest, police report they found a driver's license in Mogbo's pocket with another's name, to which Mogbo had no comment.
Mogbo was booked in Utah County Jail in accusation of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony, in addition to the misdemeanors of assault, criminal mischief, and possession of another's identity documents.
Bail is posted at $10,000. Police report Mogbo has no prior history of criminal activity.
Mogbo is a transfer to UVU, playing forward at 6-feet-7 and 230 pounds.