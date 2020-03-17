Utah Valley University is welcoming a new presidential chief of staff at the end of this month. The university announced Monday that former Nu Skin executive Kara Schneck will be taking office on March 31 after an extensive search.
Schneck’s father was a San Diego Chargers legend and entrepreneur. The California native moved to Provo to attend Brigham Young University.
Schneck graduated from BYU with a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications. Taking a short hiatus to live on the east coast with her husband, the couple eventually moved back to Utah.
When they found themselves back in Utah County, Schneck earned a job almost immediately as the Senior Director of Marketing and Communication at Nu Skin. Two and a half weeks into the job, Schneck gave birth to her first of three girls.
She held that position for 6 years before moving into the role of Health of Global Corporate Communications in 2005. Ten years later, Schneck was promoted once again to Vice President of Global Corporation Communication. Schneck held that position for 3 years before leaving the company in 2018.
In her capacity as an executive at a multi-billion dollar corporation, Schneck said she picked up a number of skills that will benefit her and those she works with in her new position.
“In a communications role, you need to really understand the bigger picture, the bigger strategy of what’s going on and then work toward that strategy with a variety of people,” she said.
Schneck said she looks to bring that same skill set to the table at UVU. As presidential chief of staff, Schneck is expected to support university President Astrid Tuminez in institutional planning, policy development and problem resolution.
Her collaborative nature, Schneck said, will be particularly helpful as she works to support the dual-mission model and Tuminez’ aggressive 2030 Plan. UVU is one of three universities in the Utah System of Higher Educations with a dual-mission model that provides university-level courses while also allowing access to community college courses.
The state has addressed student growth concerns while meeting industry needs through the development of dual-mission institutions like UVU. In fact, the three dual-mission universities serve up to 50% of Utah higher education students.
Hoping to continue the university’s success, Tuminez has released a 10-year plan with three goals: enhancing student success, improving accessibility and affordability, and strengthening partnerships with the community and local businesses.
“It’s a progressive and innovative model that appeals to a variety of people because it’s inclusive and brings people from all walks of life in our own communities,” Schneck said. “They can focus on getting the best education for them in a way that works for them, that is flexible and serious and prepares them for the future.”
Schneck will be overseeing the execution of the 2030 plan that will allow a more seamless transition for students as they leave the academic setting and enter into the workforce. Through the three strategies listed in the 2030 plan, the university hopes to enrich local communities with hard-working and educated employees.
Schneck isn’t a stranger to the university. While Schneck learns the ropes and settles into her new position, her oldest daughter will graduate from UVU this summer while another daughter continues her education at the university. Her youngest, who is currently enrolled in a Utah County high school, has also applied to the university.
“They’re very different types of students, but both of them found their place at UVU,” she said. “They’ve seen through the years the great education and the great environment that UVU has, and they chose to attend school there.”
Schneck also said she has hired several UVU students throughout her career and has been impressed with their knowledge, work ethic and openness to continued learning, which she called “a great combination for Utah’s growing and diverse workforce.”
The mother of three served on the institution’s Foundation Board for 9 years and also worked on the Women’s Success Center Advisory Board. While working with the Women’s Success Center, Schneck was able to see how scholarships changed the lives of women of all ages firsthand.
This is especially important, Schneck said, if you consider that a majority of the students who attend the institution remain in the state even after graduation.
“UVU is educating the next generation of our workforce, actually this generation and the next,” she said. “It’s a something we need take seriously. We’re working hard to meet the growing demands of this population that we have, here, in Utah County.”
Tuminez said in a statement Monday that Schneck is a leader with strategic experience that will help to make her a valuable addition to the institution’s team of administrators.
Specifically, Tuminez is looking to Schneck to help develop the university’s impact and relevance.
Schneck is taking over the position from Justin Jones, who moved to the institution's institutional advancement team as the Senior Director of Donor Relations in November 2019.