Utah Valley University has received numerous recognitions over the years. Now it has been ranked third in the nation for the best return on investment by Business Insider.
Business Insider, an American financial and business news website, produced the ranking from a list of four-year, bachelor’s degree-granting colleges and universities across the country.
“Students who attend school at UVU can count on an affordable, quality education and a significant return on their education,” said President Astrid S. Tuminez in a UVU statement. “Business Insider’s No. 3 ranking is evidence of UVU’s commitment to maintaining affordability and accessibility to students, especially to those from traditionally underrepresented groups in the university’s service region.”
Business Insider determines the return on investment by a ratio of earnings to the average cost of attendance. According to the ranking, UVU’s return on investment is 84.7%.
The average UVU undergraduate earns $43,800 within 10 years of graduating, and the average annual cost to attend the school is $12,921, according to Insider data.
As the only public university in Utah to be ranked by Business Insider, UVU prepares students to find employment in what the Utah Department of Workforce Services calls well-compensated, four- and-five-star jobs, including in mechatronics, robotic technologies and electrical automation.
In addition, the length of UVU’s economic impact has proven itself over time, with 85% of UVU students living in Utah a year after graduation and 76% living in Utah 10 years after graduation, according to the school.
UVU is the largest institution by head count in the Utah System of Higher Education and recorded its largest graduating class in school history with 6,410 graduates in 2020.
It is the 14th-largest employer in Utah and third-largest employer in Utah County, serving as a state and regional economic engine that pumps money into the economy with a solid 8:1 return on investment — every tax dollar invested in UVU has an $8 impact on the local economy, according to Insider.
Utah Valley University is one of a few higher education institutions in the nation that offer an integrated dual-mission model, which combines the prestige of a four-year university with the accessibility of a community college.
UVU’s unique model, which focuses on student success, engaged learning, rigorous academic programs and faculty-mentored research, is transforming higher education by making it more affordable and accessible to students of all backgrounds.