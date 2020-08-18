Utah Valley University announced it will provide a one-time waiver to reduce student fees by 25% for the fall 2020 semester. The waiver will be posted to students’ accounts in mid-September.
“UVU has a long-standing commitment to affordability for taxpayers and students, including carefully managing general student fees,” said Wayne Vaught, UVU’s provost and vice president of Academic Affairs. “We provide accessible and equitable educational opportunities for every student who wants to receive a rewarding post-secondary education.”
UVU’s fall 2020 semester student fees would have been $357, but the school will be taking off 25% or $90, which will drop fall semester student fees to $267.
This is good news for students who will be starting their fall semester on Monday, according to Scott Trotter, school spokesman.
UVU has had the lowest student fees of all Utah four-year institutions since 2015-16. In addition, UVU’s 2020-21 student fees are lower now than they were in 2014-15.
The fees fund a variety of student-centric programs such as clubs, campus recreation and wellness programs, computing and health services, public transportation, the arts, among others. For more information, go to uvu.edu/uvusa/studentfees/.