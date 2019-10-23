Utah Valley University’s governing board is expected to vote Thursday to approve the construction of a new $8 million building.
The UVU Board of Trustees is scheduled to vote to approve a new building that will house the university’s institutional advancement division, according to an agenda for the meeting. The division has been housed in different locations adjacent to campus, including its current location at 600 W. 1200 South and in two other homes along 1200 South.
“The division has outgrown the available space,” a cover sheet for the agenda item reads.
A new 20,000-square-foot building would be located on 800 South, west of the Melisa Nellesen Center for Autism. Two older homes will be demolished to make room for the building, according to the cover sheet.
The university already owns the property for the building, along with the homes that will be knocked down, according to Scott Trotter, a spokesman for the university.
The university will fund the $8 million for construction and will pay for the building’s ongoing operations and maintenance costs. The $8 million will come from the university’s institutional funds.
The proposed new center will house the vice president of institutional advancement, administrative staff, the major gifts department, advancement services, alumni relations, communications and events departments, among others.
“As a new structure on campus, the IA Center will also serve as a reminder and an indication of the strength of the university and the commitment to student success both during and after their school experience,” the cover sheet reads.
Construction will begin in the summer or early fall of 2020, according to Trotter, and will take about 18 months to complete.
The UVU Board of Trustees are scheduled to meet Thursday afternoon. The board also plans to vote on updates to policies and approve its Vision 2030 plan.
Following the vote, the new building will have to be approved by the Utah System of Higher Education Board of Regents and the state building board.