A pandemic and governor-declared state of emergency during the month of November might have canceled many events, but that didn't stop the fundraising efforts of the annual Valley United Against Hunger Food Drive.
Students from Brigham Young and Utah Valley universities join forces each year to raise money and collect canned food for Community Action Services and Food Bank, the local agency that residents in need living in Utah, Wasatch and Summit counties.
In spite of the pandemic and many of the popular Valley United events being canceled this year, the two universities reported a record-breaking year. A total of $49,634 and more than four tons of canned food was raised and collected during the three-week campaign.
Not letting coronavirus cancellations halt their efforts, BYU students created the Y Run? fun run, inviting participants to commit to NOT run on Nov. 20 and then share pictures of themselves doing anything but running.
This event proved to be BYU's sleeper hit of the fundraiser, according to Nick Merrill, BYU Student Alumni Association vice president of philanthropy.
"Our team made up this event just two weeks before everything was being canceled," he said. "We figured this was something that couldn't be canceled. We raised almost $4,000 with this event alone, it was so popular. We're hoping to make it an annual event.
"Our alumni, too, donated over $27,000 online because of our email campaigns," said Merrill, who marked his third year working on this annual event. "It was our most successful year. It was so amazing."
Students at Utah Valley University noticed a huge increase in support from the Orem community in addition to the student population as they collected canned food and monetary donations.
"Starting out this year, we knew it was going to be a grind," said Andrew Boswell, UVU Student Alumni Association vice president of philanthropy. "My team did amazing things this year. The highlight was seeing more community involvement. In years past it's been mostly students, but we got in touch with some alumni and we can attribute 2,000 pounds of food directly to them. Seeing the community support was a highlight."
Despite doing nearly everything online, people were even more giving and more receptive to us, said Shaun Singh, director of alumni relations at UVU.
The final monetary amount, in an appropriately 6-foot oversized, socially distanced check, and even more canned food donations were presented to Community Action Services and Food Bank on Thursday.