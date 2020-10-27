The Range Fire that started Oct. 17 at the Orem Police Department gun range in the foothills of Mount Timpanogos is 93% contained as of Monday.
According to Battalion Chief Sean Hirst, with about a half inch of rain or snow, the fire will be considered 100% contained — and most likely out.
Until that time, Hirst said there are still hot spots in regions of the mountain that are not accessible and will be left to smolder. This week’s cold weather and moisture has helped.
For those who happen to drive up Provo Canyon, the fire line is a testament to the hard work firefighters did to keep the popular parks — like Canyon Glen and Nunns Park — from being destroyed. You can see the fire break lines just above the parks, Hirst said.
The Range Fire is the largest fire in Orem in modern history with the last big fire happening in 1996.
“But it wasn’t this big,” Hirst said of the 1996 blaze.
Within 24-hours, the fire had grown to a Type 3 fire — with Type 1 being most critical — and the command was taken over by the Northern Utah Regional Instant Management Fire Team, who are professionally trained on specific jobs pertaining to fire management.
“We didn’t have enough resources (in Orem) for this,” Hirst said.
Agencies throughout the county typically help each other, and those that helped on this fire included Pleasant Grove, Provo, American Fork, Utah County, the Bureau of Land Management, Division of Natural Resources and the Forest Service.
Overall, there were more than 280 firefighters assigned to the fire, and 20 reported from Orem. Fire crews worked 12-hour shifts, and when they were done fighting the fire, teams held meetings to plan for the next day’s fighting and the morning debriefings.
Firefighters also came from Oregon and Arizona to help. Fire planes were sent from Wyoming and Idaho.
Heath Stevenson, emergency management manager, helped coordinate behind the scenes, keeping the public informed, making calls to the necessary agencies and building reinforcements.
Stevenson said his job is to make sure the frontline has what it needs.
Now that the fire is nearly contained, the next thing on the to-do list is to test the soils and general environment of the area. According to Stevenson, it typically takes 3 years for growth to come back after a fire like this.
“We have to cover the entire fire area and let each jurisdiction know what’s been found,” Stevenson said.
The greatest concern is the run off that can cause damage during rains or when snow is melting.
One of the issues they currently face is the boulders rolling free that were loosened by the extremely wet ground made during fire mitigation, Hirst said.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Hirst said. The full cost of the fire has not yet been determined.