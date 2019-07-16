A 6-year-old girl was flown by medical helicopter Monday to Primary Children’s Medical Center where she later died of injuries sustained in a golfing accident.
According to Lt. Trent Colledge with the Orem Police Department, a 911 call came in at 10:25 a.m. Monday morning. The girl and her father were golfing at Sleepy Ridge Golf Course. The girl was sitting in the golf cart and her father was teeing off.
The golf ball hit the girl in the back of the head at the base of the neck, according to Colledge. The distance between the tee and the girl was about 15 to 20 yards.
“It’s a tragic accident and we are investigating it as such,” Colledge said.
She was transported via air ambulance to Primary Children's Medical Center in Salt Lake City in critical condition, though she passed away sometime Monday.
The police have not released the names of the girl or her father.