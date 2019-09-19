Based on the success of Provo and St. George, Zagster, the fleet manager for Spin Scooters, has come to Orem.
“We are launching with 50 scooters (Thursday) with more coming in the near future,” said Phil LeClare, spokesman for Zagster. “The scooters will be able to be used between Provo and Orem.”
Zagster is taking the city up on its offer to any scooter company that wants to come to do so; as long as they comply with the city regulations.
“This was an internal administrative agreement created with no (company) in mind,” said Steven Downs, city spokesman.
Motorized scooters will be placed at various staging areas that will help the company see where the greatest usage will occur. Currently the scooters will be around the Utah Valley University perimeter, at the FrontRunner intermodal hub, and at University Place, according to Adam Greenstein, partnership director.
"We are working on an agreement with UVU," Greenstein said. "We see UVU as the driving success of the program. It has helped bring the scooters from Provo. There is so much inter-connectivity between Provo and Orem."
Greenstein said the goal is to compliment local transit and be the "last mile" transportation provider and Zagster would like to develop a regional program to cover more of Utah County. Zagster has been working with Springville and anticipate addressing the City Council in two weeks.
Brigham Young University is working with Zagster to bring its Bike Share program to campus. Greenstein said they are working with company sponsors to bring the bikes to campus and are hoping sponsors will be in place for the program to start in early 2020.
Zagster has been around for more than a decade and is in 150 markets. It's Utah presence had been only in St. George until Aug. 8 when Provo launched its scooter program. One of the defining aspects that makes Zagster popular is the fleet management program. Like Provo, Orem has an operations manager and 30 employees to make sure the scooters are in the right place and working throughout the day and are charged and ready for the next day.
“Provo is doing great and we’re thrilled with what we’re seeing,” LeClare said. “There is great usage there and we are excited for the future.”
LeClare said that Zagster anticipates Orem will be just as successful.