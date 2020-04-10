One person is dead following a two-vehicle collision in Provo Canyon on Thursday night.
Just before 10 p.m., a vehicle driving up Provo Canyon on U.S. Highway 189 drifted over the center median into another lane of travel with traffic traveling the opposite direction, according to the Orem Police Department Public Information Officer Lt. Nick Thomas.
The vehicle hit another car traveling in the opposite direction near Canyon View Park.
The driver of the vehicle who drifted into the other lane died on scene. Identifying information has not yet been released but officials confirmed the driver was alone in the vehicle.
The three occupants traveling in the other vehicle were transported to the hospital via ambulance, and they are in stable condition.
Provo Canyon was closed to traffic for over four hours as authorities conducted an investigation of the incident, which is ongoing.
Officials have not announced their findings as to why the vehicle crossed the median or the identity of the individual who died on scene.