An 11-year-old girl was critically injured on Sunday after falling off of Stewart Falls in Provo Canyon, according to county officials.
The Utah County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday that the girl fell 70 feet and “sustained a serious head injury” and was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City in critical condition.
Sgt. Spencer Cannon, public information officer of the sheriff’s office, said in a text message that there was no update on the girl’s condition as of Monday morning.
Cannon added that the girl was conscious when she was flown to the hospital, which he called a “very good sign.”
Rescuers from Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue, North Fork Fire Department and Intermountain Healthcare Life Flight responded to the incident, according to the county sheriff’s office.
Stewart Falls is located above Sundance Resort, the sheriff's office said.