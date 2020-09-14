Stewart Falls 1

Rescuers from Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue, North Fork Fire Department and Intermountain Healthcare Life Flight respond to reports of an 11-year-old girl falling off of Stewart Falls on Sunday, Sept. 13. 

 Courtesy Utah County Sheriff's Office

An 11-year-old girl was critically injured on Sunday after falling off of Stewart Falls in Provo Canyon, according to county officials.

The Utah County Sheriff’s Office announced on Sunday that the girl fell 70 feet and “sustained a serious head injury” and was flown to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City in critical condition.

Sgt. Spencer Cannon, public information officer of the sheriff’s office, said in a text message that there was no update on the girl’s condition as of Monday morning.

Cannon added that the girl was conscious when she was flown to the hospital, which he called a “very good sign.”

Rescuers from Utah County Sheriff Search and Rescue, North Fork Fire Department and Intermountain Healthcare Life Flight responded to the incident, according to the county sheriff’s office.

Stewart Falls is located above Sundance Resort, the sheriff's office said.

Connor Richards covers government, the environment and south Utah County for the Daily Herald. He can be reached at crichards@heraldextra.com and 801-344-2599.

Tags

See what people are talking about at The Community Table!