Senate District 16 represented by incumbent Senator Curt Bramble has seen newcomer Sylvia Andrew give all that she has in seeking to beat her opponent in an election season she calls “great and very positive.”
With official results still days away, win or lose, the two competitors plan to continue talking about the things that are important to them.
20-year incumbent
Bramble, now seeking his sixth term, says he still has things he wants to see completed.
Bramble was elected to the Utah State Senate in November 2000. He currently serves as Senate Majority Leader.
Bramble is a certified public accountant and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Utah Association of Certified Public Accountants.
After beginning his college career at the University of Notre Dame, he earned his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting from Brigham Young University.
He founded Bramble & Company CPA’s in 1986, and in 2001, after being elected to the Utah Senate, merged with Gilbert & Stewart CPA’s in Provo.
With the primary battle over and the wait for final results beginning, Bramble said he will be doing what he does every year at this time.
“Look to the sky this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, I’m taking the balloon up,” Bramble said.
Bramble is a fixed-wing hot-air balloon pilot and is always one of the lead balloons in the annual America’s Freedom Festival Balloon Fest.
When he is not up in the air he has his feet firmly planted in the Senate where he has a number of projects he says he would like to continue working on.
“We have made significant progress on funding education and transportation, while at the same time, reducing the tax burden placed on our citizens,” Bramble said on his campaign website. “Over the last few years, we have increased education funding by unprecedented amounts and have significantly increased teacher compensation, as well as other policy decisions that have benefited our state.”
Bramble believes the state still has many challenges to overcome.
“With the growth in student population due to the influx of new students, education continues to be a top priority,” he said. “Addressing illegal immigration and its impact on our state, and meeting the growing demands of government will continue to be difficult issues for Utah.”
Newcomer
Opponent Andrew also has concerns for children and adults, particularly when it comes to mental health and addiction recovery options. She claims help options for addicts are not readily available to those who need it most.
“I believe that the citizens of our community need an advocate, not a career politician,” Andrew said.
Andrew was born and raised in Provo, she attended Brigham Young University but her college career was cut short when she married Ronald R. Andrew.
That does not mean Sylvia Andrew is not educated nor doesn’t understand the needs of her constituents.
While she raised four children she also managed her husband’s small business, now going on 35 years.
Helping small businesses thrive is one of her goals.
She would like to implement a perpetual small business loan program, reduces taxes, reduce government spending and reduce unnecessary license requirements for businesses that do not involve public safety.
She says she has learned from going door to door that people are concerned about a variety of issues and particularly mental illness and addiction.
“They feel like more attention needs to be paid to these issues,” Andrew said. “Services are lacking for families.”
Andrew said she knows personally through her own family members how hard addictions are to resolve.
When she is not campaigning, she sings with the Utah Millennial Choir and Orchestra. She says she is a freedom fighter.
“I have always been a freedom fighter. I believe I inherited it from my great-great-grandfather Thomas Moody who served as a Minuteman in the Revolutionary War. My father served in World War II,” Andrew said.
Andrew gives much of the credit to the supporters and hard workers that have helped with her campaign and have not let things like a world pandemic stop them for reaching beyond themselves.