Like so many other families, Linda and her children have had their lives tossed and turned by the economic effects of COVID-19.
Linda’s youngest daughter has suffered from severe allergies that took her from doctor to doctor and of course built up several medical bills. Her other children have struggled with school, and Linda has missed a lot of work to deal with all of this.
To add to that, her father died in October and she has had to take on the funeral expenses.
“I hate watching my kids go through rough times, and this year has been really bad,” Linda said. “Getting help would be so great ‘cause it would ease some financial burden, and to be able to give something for my kids for Christmas.”
Linda has three children, the two oldest are twins and age 13, the youngest is 6 1/2.
The youngest, a girl, wears kid’s size 8 pants and a large in tops and a size 13 shoe. She needs pants, long-sleeve shirts and underwear. She likes rainbows and all the colors. Her book choices are “Pete the Cat” and “Train Ride” levels 1 and 2. She like LEGOS, Baby Yoda toys and Barbies. She also likes to draw and could use a sketchbook and drawing utensils.
The 13-year-old boy wears a size 16 pants, medium tops and size 8 shoes. His favorite colors are orange and blue. He needs shoes, slippers, a winter hat and gloves. He would like the book “Alcatraz vs. Evil” and “Odd One’s Out.” He would like a Rubik’s Cube, sketchbook, LEGOS and Nerf gun.
The 13-year-old girl wears size 14 pants, a small top and 7 ½ shoe. He favorite colors are blues and pinks. She needs socks, shoes, slippers and items to keep her warm in the winter. She would like the “Twilight Series” books and “Babysitters Club.” She would like hair accessories, a sketchbook, colored pencils, sewing kit and makeup.
names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed. To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visithttps://subforsanta.org.