At approximately 8 p.m. Nov. 6, Provo Fire and Rescue was dispatched to a brush fire on the hill behind Timpview High School and moving uphill towards homes.
The fire was contained after 37 minutes, with units remaining on the scene for another hour to extinguish all hotspots. Provo Fire and Rescue had 17 firefighters on the scene to fight the fire. The fire was contained to two acres but had the potential of doing far more damage to homes and property in the area.
That report was a sobering reminder to many families that live along the Provo hillsides to prepare their properties for any potential damage from fire.
Now, in light of the fire, Provo is helping homeowners learn how to be Firewise through a national program adopted for this area.
Serendipity. Defined as good fortune or luck — and exactly the word longtime Provo resident Janice Moyle might use in describing how she received an impromptu, but timely home fire assessment days before the Timpview Fire raged on the surrounding hillside, according to Nicole Martin, city spokeswoman.
As chance would have it, Provo Fire Capt. Sam Armstrong was having dinner with his brother-in-law visiting from Colorado. Given the recent wildfires in Colorado and Captain Armstrong’s profession, the conversation naturally turned to fire—and ways in which Colorado homeowners could have better protected their homes and avoided structure damage or loss, according to Martin.
Moyle was hosting the small get together.
“As she listened, she realized she had just spent a significant amount having her bushes trimmed for safety and she was no longer certain the work was sufficient to protect her home — her single largest investment,” Martin said.
Capt. Armstrong graciously agreed to evaluate her property and brought Battalion Chief Craig Olsen, who runs the wildland fire program, to let her know what could be improved.
At the same time, Provo Fire was readying the new fire education program to help residents reduce their wildfire risk, complete with a helpful flyer outlining safety tips.
“We could not be prouder of our firefighters for protecting our community,” said Mayor Michelle Kaufusi. “We are also thankful to our community for recognizing the need for our first new fire station in two decades. Some of the very citizens who attended the dedication of Station 22 on Sept. 11, may very well have been those whose homes our skilled firefighters were able to protect.”
With housing development continuing to move into urban interface, as well as nearly 200 Provo homes that border unmanaged land, giving them the classification as being within wildland urban interface, Provo is launching a citywide educational outreach to help residents reduce their wildfire risk.
Within a week after the Timpview Fire, Provo Fire Department was able to give the educational program a trial run by delivering flyers to residents in the impact zone of the Timpview Fire.
“Firewise is the national program Provo is adopting that offer recommendations to our residents on creating defensible space around their property,” said Provo Deputy Fire Marshal Koby Hubbs. “Unfortunately, it often takes a potential tragedy to remind us of the simple ways we can protect ourselves and those we love.”
Hubbs is quick to reiterate that the tips are only as helpful as their implementation. “The key to the success of the Firewise program is personal accountability. Every homeowner within a wildland urban interface area should follow these steps for a thorough home fire assessment.”
“Prevention is worth a pound of cure,” Kaufusi added. “I applaud the efforts of our fire department for proactively protecting lives and property with this timely and valuable information. In following these steps, homeowners also ensure they don’t unnecessarily and unknowingly put our firefighters in danger.”
Hubbs credits recent national wildland training with providing practical lessons to help us avoid the property loss seen in California.
“We are learning from California fires that homes following the Firewise guidelines were protected. In fact, of the 100 homes lost last year, almost none had taken adequate safety precautions,” said Hubbs.
Suggestions from the Firewise program, in part, include the following:
To increase your home’s chance of surviving a wildfire, choose fire-resistant building materials and limit the amount of flammable vegetation in the three home ignition zones.
The zones include the Immediate Zone: (0 to 5 feet around the house), the Intermediate Zone (5 to 30 feet), and the Extended Zone (30 to 100 feet).
LANDSCAPING AND MAINTENANCE: To reduce ember ignitions and fire spread, trim branches that overhang the home, porch, and deck and prune branches of large trees up to 6 to 10 feet (depending on their height) from the ground.
ROOFING AND VENTS: Class A fire-rated roofing products, such as composite shingles, metal, concrete, and clay tiles, offer the best protection. Inspect shingles or roof tiles and replace or repair those that are loose or missing to prevent ember penetration. Box in eaves, but provide ventilation to prevent condensation and mildew. Roof and attic vents should be screened to prevent ember entry.
DECKS AND PORCHES: Never store flammable materials underneath decks or porches. Remove dead vegetation and debris from under decks and porches and between deck board joints.
Embers can collect in small nooks and crannies and ignite combustible materials; radiant heat from flames can crack windows. Use fire-resistant siding such as brick, fiber-cement, plaster, or stucco, and use dual-pane tempered glass windows.
EMERGENCY RESPONDER ACCESS: Ensure your home and neighborhood have legible and clearly marked street names and numbers. Driveways should be at least 12 feet wide with a vertical clearance of 15 feet for emergency vehicle access.