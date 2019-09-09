All of Utah Lake is under a warning advisory through at least the end of September, the Utah Department of Environmental Quality announced Monday.
People are advised to not swim or water ski in the lake or ingest the water under an advisory. Pets and livestock should be kept away, fish caught from the lake need to be cleaned well and areas of scum should be avoided when boating.
The warning was issued after cyanobacterial cell counts in three open-water sampling locations exceeded thresholds, according to the announcement. The Utah County Health Department will post advisory signs at the seven permanent sign locations on the lake to warn people of the lake’s condition.
The lake’s algal blooms have the ability to produce cyanobacteria, which can be harmful to humans and animals.
“Due to the variable nature of cyanobacterial blooms on the lake during this time of the year, the lakewide Warning Advisory will remain in place throughout the month of September, at which time UCHD will reevaluate the situation,” the announcement reads.