The Utah County Attorney’s Office filed two felony and two misdemeanor charges against a Provo man Sunday.
The charges were filed in the Provo City Justice Court after 36-year-old Adam Kyle Price was arrested under suspicion of a first-degree felony of aggravated robbery and a third-degree felony of transaction of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, Provo police responded to reports of a male being disorderly in the Smith’s parking lot located at 350 N. Freedom Blvd. in Provo. Witnesses gave police a physical description of the man during the report.
While police were searching the area for the suspect, they located a man matching the witness’ description at 500 N. 200 East. The man was later identified as Price.
During an interview with police, one of the people involved said Price approached his vehicle and punched the window, using expletives but not causing any damage, according to arrest documents.
A second and third person, including a juvenile and the juvenile’s father, approached officers and told them Price had allegedly yanked a tablet out of the juvenile’s hands and fled the scene, running east.
The father followed Price and told police Price allegedly turned around and brandished a knife before fleeing east again.
During a search of the area, according to the probable cause affidavit, police discovered two pocket knives about 50 feet from where Price was detained. Price denied ownership of the knives.
The Utah County Attorney’s Office filed charges for the two felony counts, including first-degree felony aggravated robbery and third-degree felony possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, as well as two class B misdemeanor charges for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
He is currently being held at the Utah County Jail. An order to hold without bail has been submitted to the court.