Patrons of the Provo Airport and those seeking connections to Denver can start booking flights now, thanks to Allegiant Air.
On Thursday the domestic air carrier announced a new nonstop route to Denver International Airport from Provo Airport beginning Nov. 19.
“Denver is a great location and the market data shows it will be supported,” said Wayne Parker, Provo’s chief administrative officer.
“We are thrilled to have it and that Allegiant has the confidence during a pandemic to add new flights,” Parker said.
Parker noted that the Provo area has a strong rebounding economy and Allegiant is focused on giving passengers another choice.
Provo Airport is in the construction phase of adding a new terminal starting at first with four gates and going up to 10 gates. The airport currently has one gate and one airline. Provo leaders have been negotiating with a number of airlines to come to the area, but the COVID-19 pandemic has slowed the process.
Cliff Strachan, executive director of the Provo Municipal Council said, “The council is excited for that news and the expanded opportunity to fly to Denver.”
To celebrate, the company is offering one-way fares on the new route as low as $29. Seats and dates are limited and fares are not available on all flights. Flights must be purchased by Saturday for travel by Feb. 8.
Allegiant’s Denver route fills a hole that was left when Frontier Airlines pulled its Denver service from Provo more than five years ago.
The new seasonal nonstop route will operate twice weekly. Flight days, times and the lowest fares can be found only at Allegiant.com.
Allegiant is based in Las Vegas. It has an all Airbus fleet that serves secondary and large airports across the country.