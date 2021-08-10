In what is beginning to shape up as the war of the discount airlines, Allegiant announced 22 new routes Tuesday, two of which are out of Provo.
Beginning Nov. 18, Allegiant will offer new nonstop service to Houston and Palm Springs, California, from Provo Airport.
“Be honest. Did you every think you could fly from Provo to Houston?” asked Mayor Michelle Kaufusi. “If you’re like me, you’re still getting used to the fact that flights from Provo are now available to locations beyond here in the West, including one to Florida!”
“So the next time you’re planning a getaway, don’t forget to look at our options from right here. This is not the Provo Airport from decades past.”
Allegiant now flies to nine destinations from Provo, including Palm Springs, Santa Ana and Los Angeles, California; Houston and Austin, Texas; Phoenix, Mesa and Tucson, Arizona; and Tampa, Florida.
A one-time flight to Las Vegas for the BYU vs. Arizona game in September (which is being played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas) is being offered as well.
To celebrate, Allegiant is offering one-way fares on the new routes as low as $39.
“A hallmark of Allegiant’s service is to connect travelers to warmer destinations where they can enjoy a variety of outdoor leisure activities,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant’s senior vice president of revenue and network planning. “And we’ve continued that tradition with this expansion by giving customers more affordable, nonstop options to visit Florida, Arizona and California during the fall and winter seasons.”
“More than ever, travelers appreciate the convenience Allegiant provides by offering nonstop flights that get them from point-to-point, without the hassle of layovers or connections," Wells added. "They also like the convenient access through the smaller airports Allegiant serves in communities that have traditionally lacked commercial air service.”
The new routes to Provo Airport (PVU) include:
1. Houston via William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) — beginning Nov. 18.
2. Palm Springs via Palm Springs International Airport (PSP) — beginning Nov. 19.
Flight days, times and fares can be found at Allegiant.com. The $39 one-way seats are for introductory flights and seats and dates are limited, and the fares are not available on all flights.
Added to these routes is the new Avelo flight from Provo to Hollywood/Burbank.
It is anticipated that when the new Provo Airport terminal is completed next spring, there could be other airlines and routes available.
According to Airport Manager Steve Gleason, with the new terminal the airport could eventually sustain 22 commercial flights a day.