It has been the dream of a number of area residents for Allegiant Air that flies out of the Provo Municipal Airport, to have a route from Provo to Las Vegas.
On Tuesday, for BYU Football fans, that dream came true when Allegiant announced it was providing a ride to the Brigham Young University vs. University of Arizona football game in September.
“Don’t miss your chance to see one of the Cougars’ most thrilling sporting events as Allegiant today adds a one-time only scheduled flight between Provo and Las Vegas for fans who want to see BYU take on University of Arizona,” the press release said. “The nonstop flight gets you to the game, where you will be among the first fans to experience college football in state-of-the-art Allegiant Stadium, which is also home to the Las Vegas Raiders of the NFL. The last meeting between the Cougars and Wildcats was in 2018.”
The special flight between Provo Airport (PVU) and McCarran International Airport (LAS) is scheduled to depart on Sept. 2 and return on Sept. 5, providing a perfectly timed option for fan travel. For flight times and fares visit Allegiant.com.
“Allegiant Stadium provides a game day experience unlike any other,” said Drew Wells, Allegiant senior vice president of revenue. “Coming off a memorable 2020 season in which BYU finished in the Top 25 and took home silverware from the Boca Raton Bowl, we know Cougar fans are anxious to travel the country with their team to cheer on these phenomenal student-athletes in person. We’re pleased to add this flight to our schedule and expect demand to be high.”
Don’t hesitate to grab your friends, family and game day gear and pack your bags to enjoy fan experiences presented by the NCAA and Allegiant Stadium.
Regular routes from Provo on Allegiant include Denver, Los Angeles, Phoenix/Mesa, Orange County (John Wayne Airport), and Tucson.
In addition to airfare, Allegiant also offers savings on rental cars and hotels.