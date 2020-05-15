“When you least expect it, expect it.” That is the mantra Adam Whitaker, executive director of the Central and Southern Utah Chapter of the American Red Cross, is using when it comes to COVID-19.
In an area known for donating blood and having blood drives, the current pandemic set the local Red Cross chapter on its end.
“The area was one of the hardest hit for blood drives right at the beginning of COVID,” Whitaker said.
Nearly every blood drive was canceled and blood donations in Utah County basically went away. According to Whitaker, there was no knowledge about what was safe to do, no protocols for COVID-19 were in place, and they didn’t know what to expect.
“We had a lot of sponsors that canceled,” said Jason Fredrickson, district manager of southern Utah and Nevada District. Fredrickson works with the mobile blood drives.
“Once that word got out, communities responded and we saw a great uptick in donors,” Fredrickson said. “They have now kind of plateaued.”
Fredrickson said it wasn’t because of a lack of donors but sponsor businesses, churches, universities, etc., were closing.
“They started shutting down, and we had nowhere to go,” he said.
One of the only positives for the March and April drops in blood donations was that COVID-19 patients were not needing blood and elective surgeries were being delayed.
“I would say we were really hurting,” Whitaker added. “We are still operating at the red phase but we are getting on solid footing.”
With surgeries starting up again, blood donations and blood drives are going to be needed more than ever, Whitaker said.
“With elective surgeries being reintroduced in Utah, and with the ongoing need for blood in our hospitals in all the other needed categories of patient care, we’re seeing the demand for whole blood and blood products rise,” Whitaker said. “Our local community has been so generous in giving, but the need continues and will. It doesn’t really offer a chance to rest, so as often as someone is able — to give personally or sponsor an organizational drive — it’s more than merely welcome: It’s really needed.”
With blood drives starting up again, Whitaker noted, there are new procedures. You must make appointments ahead of time. Fewer people are lining up and waiting at blood drives for safety reasons.
Whitaker said he would like to see drives with 30 or more donors. However, spacing out donors and time slots is the current protocol.
“We have to protect the blood supply and the donors,” Whitaker said. “It’s a different kind of normal.”
What is normal are the myriad other emergency services the Red Cross continues to maintain.
“We need help. We need volunteers, blood donations and help funding our preparedness, response and relief efforts,” Whitaker added. “We can’t do it alone, and have been blessed and fortunate not to have had to so far. There is a special and notable spirit of giving and participating in our communities throughout central and southern Utah. People look out for people here, and we’re glad to be an organized part of it.”
Emergency Red Cross services are being tested in many ways.
“Amid our current COVID-19 environment, the relief work of the American Red Cross continues. It has to,” Whitaker said. “We take all the appropriate safety precautions, but we don’t have the luxury being on the sidelines. Home fires, wildfires, flooding, tornadoes, hurricanes, malaria in west Africa, the recent earthquake in Salt Lake County — response to disasters of so many types — none of these wait and take turns with a global pandemic.”
The American Red Cross website notes that blood is always a gift of life that is needed.
“There is no known end date in this fight against coronavirus, and the Red Cross needs the help of blood and platelet donors and blood drive hosts to maintain a sufficient blood supply for weeks to come. In times of crisis, the Red Cross is fortunate to witness the best of humanity as people roll up a sleeve to help those in need.”
Whitaker said he is grateful for the help of many in accomplishing the important humanitarian work of the Red Cross.
There will be a blood drive from 1 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, May 19 at the Seventh-Day Adventist Church Community Center (255 S. 700 East, Provo). For an appointment, go to http://redcrossblood.org using sponsor code: SeventhDayCommunity. This drive will be by appointment only. Contact Brooke Bakken at (801) 520-8593 with any questions or help with online appointments.
For those who would like to donate blood or sponsor a blood drive, visit https://redcrossblood.org. Drives may be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.