Officials are searching for answers after structures at popular trailheads were vandalized.
The restroom at the Mount Timpanogos/Stewart Falls trailhead and the information station in Aspen Grove were vandalized, according to a tweet from Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest Twitter account.
The structures were covered in spray painted red and black letters and numbers, according to pictures of the vandalism.
Anyone who knows information about the vandalism is encouraged by authorities to call the Pleasant Grove Ranger District at (801) 785-3563 or Utah Valley Dispatch at (801) 794-3970.