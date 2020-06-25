The Utah County Attorney’s Office filed charges against an associate professor at Brigham Young University on Thursday after officials claim he was sexually abusing a student.
According to court documents, 45-year-old Michael James Clay of Springville was charged in Fourth District Court on Thursday with two second-degree felony charges of forcible sexual abuse.
Clay was the head of Urban and Regional Planning in the Geography Department at the university and in charge of the program that the student he allegedly abused was involved in.
The woman, who is originally from another country, told Clay that she was having “emotional difficulties,” and he allegedly told her he could “make her feel better and make all the negative feelings go away,” according to court documents.
The woman later told officials she considered Clay to be a mentor and therapist after he promised to help emotionally and physically support her as well as work with her on her disorders and negative feelings.
The female student said she allegedly met with Clay more than 20 times in his office where he would play meditation music and tell her that his office was a safe place, but she shouldn’t tell anyone what went on behind closed doors. Clay also allegedly told her to delete text messages he sent to her.
Court documents state Clay also told her that she needed to change her body chemistry and practice being a good wife, adding that he could help her. When the woman told Clay she was thinking of speaking with a counselor or psychiatrist, he allegedly told her meeting with him was more “effective.”
According to court documents, Clay allegedly drove the student up a canyon in Utah County between January and February, where he inappropriately touched her. When Clay allegedly asked if it was OK, the student said she told him it was OK because “she felt like she had to say yes.”
Judge Darold McDade has been assigned to the case. The total recommended bail is currently set at $21,000.