A Provo man is in custody after allegedly assaulting a peace officer with a shovel.
According to the probable cause statement filed in support of the arrest, officers responded to reports of disorderly conduct Monday evening. When backup arrived, officials were already on-scene with an individual in custody.
Law enforcement responding to the scene as backup were advised to speak with 42-year-old Nathan Glenn Tangren, who was standing in an open section of fencing.
Officers reported Tangren had allegedly tried to interject himself between the officers and the suspect already in custody during the arrest. Authorities allegedly warned Tangren not to interfere several times, but he did not comply.
When law enforcement approached Tangren, he was visibly upset and cursing at officers, according to arrest documents. Tangren allegedly began to move behind the fence, obstructing authorities’ view of him.
Police ordered Tangren to come out from behind the fence, but he did not comply. When law enforcement officers went around the fence to follow Tangren, he started yelling and refused to come out, according to the report.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Tangren then walked to another section of the fence, ignoring commands to come back, before reaching for a shovel.
Officers that had followed Tangren watched him grab the shovel and turn around quickly, throwing his arm with the shovel in hand back in a sudden and aggressive manner.
Authorities grabbed Tangren’s hand that was holding the shovel and attempted to take him to the ground. It took two officers to assist Tangren to the ground.
Tangren was booked into the Utah County Jail on $22,630 bail under the suspicion of second-degree felony assault against a peace officer, class A misdemeanor failure to stop at command of law enforcement and class B misdemeanor interference with an arresting officer.
Tangren currently has two pending cases out of American Fork and Provo involving charges of theft, criminal trespass, interference with an arresting officer and felony burglary.
Tangren had allegedly broken into the vacant home of a recently deceased Pleasant Grove man and taken over $2,000 work of property, including ladders, a table saw, air compressor and totes.