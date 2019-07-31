The Provo Police Department released the name of the man who died on Tuesday while hiking in Rock Canyon.
Officials reported Provo resident Michael Sean O'Donnal, 43, was hiking by himself when he became stuck on a cliff around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.
A friend of the man called 911 and reported O'Donnal was stuck in Slate Canyon. Police discovered the hiker was actually in Rock Canyon at about 8:30 a.m. after pinging his cellphone.
The hiker fell before crews were able to arrive, said Sgt. Nisha King with the Provo Police Department.
Search and rescue crews recovered his body early Tuesday afternoon.