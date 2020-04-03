The Provo Towne Centre mall announced Friday it will temporarily close due to COVID-19.
In a statement issued by Lori Hardy, marketing director, the mall has been monitoring the news around COVID-19 and the recommendations of public health as well as state and local government officials.
“Based on the recommendation of local, state and federal health and governmental officials to 'social distance' and limit group gatherings as a means to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, we have made the decision to close temporarily Provo Towne Centre,” Hardy said in the press release. “The health and safety of our customers, employees and community remain a top priority.”
Wingers and Red Robin Restaurants will continue to offer curbside pickup service. Red Balloon Toy Store offers virtual shopping with curbside pickup while the GameStop and Coffee Shop are also offering curbside service.
Other stores offer online ordering. The mall itself is closed to the public.
“We will update our center website on a reopening date when that decision is made,” Hardy said. “We will continue to follow the direction of the CDC and state/local authorities, but for now, Provo Towne Centre will be temporarily closed.”
For more information, visit https://provotownecentre.com. Click on the Shop and Support link for store information.