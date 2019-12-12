Raul and Elisabeth, from Provo, were hoping to provide a better Christmas than they are able for their three children this year. They have never had to ask for help before, but this year, Elisabeth is currently unemployed and living off of one paycheck is making it difficult to pay for Christmas gifts.
The couple is accustomed to two paychecks and the unexpected loss of work for Elisabeth has caused some hardships. Raul’s job at a local nursery helps the family to survive, but with not much left over to pay for extras, such as gifts or warm clothing, gloves, hats and boots for their children.
The three children in the family — ages 14, 8 and 3 — all love to read and spend a lot of their time with their noses in books. Getting new books for Christmas would make for a very happy holiday. They are also in need of warm clothing to get them through the cold Utah winter months.
Fourteen-year-old Sarah loves typical teen girl books. She also loves to read adventure stories. She could use coats, gloves and boots. Sarah enjoys listening to music and riding a scooter. She would love to get a new scooter for Christmas as well.
Madison, 8, enjoys fantasy books, such as the “Harry Potter” series. She also loves anything about unicorns, including reading books about them. She is also in need of a warm winter coat and long-sleeved shirts.
Three-year-old David loves superheroes, including Spiderman. He likes to play soccer and, like his older sister, he would love to have his own scooter to ride. He also needs long-sleeved shirts for the winter and a warm coat.
“It is difficult to pay for everything that we need,” Elisabeth said. “We are grateful for help.”
All names of Sub for Santa participants have been changed. To help a family like this one, call the Sub for Santa hotline at (801) 356-6300 between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. weekdays or visit http://subforsanta.org.