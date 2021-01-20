The months of international pandemic have taken their toll in Utah County. The resilience from groups like the Boys & Girls Clubs of Utah County has been a boon for those most vulnerable.
Executive Director David Bayles is proud of what they have been able to accomplish.
“COVID required everyone to be agile and to make changes to their lives and businesses. The club was no different,” Bayles said.
“At the beginning of COVID, we asked ourselves where the greatest needs existed in the community and we responded accordingly,” Bayles added. “By providing emergency child care for essential employees and food services to families, we were able to quickly respond to the changing needs of the community.”
Over the past year, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Utah County has offered a variety of services designed to help children and families throughout Utah County navigate many of the challenges that have arisen because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Bayles.
“As schools and businesses closed in March, the club went virtual by offering programming and support for children at home, including homework help, online fitness classes, and hands-on activities,” according to a club press release. “Over 1,700 youth had access to the club’s virtual programming throughout the rest of the school year.”
“The club is committed to being here for the community, no matter the challenge,” Bayles said.
Additionally, in coordination with UServe Utah, the club’s administrative offices became Utah County’s donation center for Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to be used in local hospitals and testing locations. Over 20,000 PPE items were collected between March and July of last year.
“The demand for food support rose significantly as parents were furloughed and children no longer had access to school lunch. From serving 400 meals a day in January and February, the Club’s child nutrition program grew to serving 5,000 grab-and-go meals each day," according to the club’s information.
Over 500,000 meals were served to children and families last year. One member of the community told the club, “My husband’s hours were cut down due to the COVID-19 shutdown, the meals you provided helped a lot. I know the meals made a big difference for a number of my neighbors as well.”
In April 2020, The Provo Clubhouse reopened as an emergency childcare center (ECC) to provide childcare for first responders and essential workers, according to Bayles.
“It has been great to see so many people with the desire to help the community. We have had hundreds of people volunteer through their places of employment, their religious organizations, or as a family,” Bayles said.
Jeni Jones and her family have been recipients of what the Boys & Girls Clubs and their sponsors have offered.
“The Boys & Girls Clubs of Utah County has been a lifeline for my family,” said Jeni Jones, a communications specialist for Intermountain Healthcare.
Jeni and her husband, Jason, a nurse for Intermountain Healthcare, like so many others, were suddenly thrown into the challenges of being essential employees and working from home, while also homeschooling and caring for their two young children. Through the One Utah Childcare Program, the Joneses qualified for emergency childcare and were matched with the club’s emergency childcare center. The ECC provided support for the Joneses and many other families through the end of June.
After the ECC closed, the Club opened a modified summer program in place of its traditional summer camp program, according to the club. For six weeks, club members participated in academic learning, fun activities, and lots of socializing while also operating within Utah state guidelines.
All staff and club members wore masks, youth were kept in small groups separated from the other groups, social distancing was practiced during meal times, and club spaces were sanitized between every rotation and use, according to a club statement.
Similar safety precautions have been implemented as the club has reopened its afterschool programs in coordination with local school districts. Already, the return to school has been marked by significant uncertainty, larger equity gaps, learning losses for many students, and continued economic strain on families, according to a club statement.
The club is doing everything it can to alleviate these challenges and help youth gain access to the tools they need to make up those differences including homework help, STEM learning, digital citizenship, enrichment activities, healthy meals and snacks, and the support of caring adult mentors, according to Bayles.
“These services have been implemented during this pandemic to support our community and alleviate burdens on struggling families and essential employees,” Bayles said. “It has been humbling to see government, individuals and businesses step up to support these efforts.”
Over the past 10 months, family by family, child by child, the Boys & Girls Club has been committed to making a difference in the lives of those who need it most.