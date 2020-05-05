What makes a brew pub different from a restaurant? This is not a trick question, but the query that has plagued the Provo City Council for months.
During Tuesday’s work session, Councilmember Shannon Ellsworth had some answers. A brew pub makes beer for its customers onsite and they have commodities that are not used at a regular restaurant, among other things.
Ellsworth said that information, like others facts, came from the National Brewery Association. Ellsworth is on the council sub-committee that is to do a deep dive in to best practices on brew pubs, distancing and beer license laws.
The committee was to present something that can be adapted for the Class F beer license.
She tried, even though she said the regulations were too restrictive for her, she was a compromised with other members of the committee.
Ellsworth presented six restrictions that could be adapted when owners applied to get a Class F license, a couple restrictions are already dealt with by state laws.
But other members of the committee and the council appeared to be more interested in taking a broader look at all of the alcohol being sold in restaurants as well, to see if there are any local regulations that can be put into place for distancing both in location density and population density.
Councilmember Bill Fillmore was most vocal about looking at density as far as brew pubs, but also taking that dive into all restaurants and alcohol sales restriction.
He would like a population restriction of one brew pub per 50,000 residents or so. Fillmore suggested just one be allowed in each of the three zoned areas that allow brew pubs for the first while as an “experiment” to see how it works out.
The second proposal brought to the council from the sub-committee came from Councilmember David Harding.
Harding proposed a deeper look at all alcohol restrictions while the council is on the issue brew pubs.
While Chairman George Handley said they should focus on just the Class F license issues and that the council should allow things to calm down before looking into all alcohol, Harding said it should be done now before no one wants to come back to it.
Harding said he has learned a lot over the past few months and has changed his mind on a couple things about alcohol laws and licensing.
“We don’t have to police anything,” Harding said. “If alcohol density is above a threshold the council can grant local consent for a use permit.”
Most on the council thought it was regulated by the state.
Right now, Harding said, that threshold would only allow one more license in a couple of blocks in downtown.
“I’m a little hesitant to wade into the waters of restaurants,” Handley said. “I’m not convinced. I didn’t know we had a problem with our restaurants. If it’s not broken, don’t fix it.”
Handley added, “I’m inclined to want to wait and see if there is a need for this public granting.”
Handley did say there were elements of both Ellsworth’s and Harding’s proposals he could support, but felt he would like to fine tune Ellsworth’s proposal as it was specific to the Class F beer license for brew pubs.
“We need a straight approach on Class F licenses,” said Councilmember David Shipley. “I have anxiety if the council is looking at or reviewing each restaurant.”
Ellsworth added, “I don’t think restaurants are a problem in Provo. We need to make a consistent process. We don’t need to micromanage every application.”
After more discussion and wondering what the next step would be, Fillmore said, “I think we’re a long way from a vote.”
It appears the next steps will be to take the issue to the Downtown Provo Inc. group and talk to restaurant owners about the issue and to get more public feedback.